Disruption for schools as Covid cases surge among region's children

A dramatic rise in Covid cases in children is causing disruption in schools across the county - Credit: PA

Schools are facing further Covid disruption following a surge in cases among children in the past few weeks.

While the overall average rate of infection across Norfolk is on the decline, following an early January peak, the opposite can be said for children under the age of 14.

In the past week, infection rates in the birth to four, five to nine and 10-14 age groups have all risen significant, latest figures have shown.

And for primary school age children in particular, the rate has more than doubled, from 1,323.5 cases per 100,000 children on January 12 to 3,246 cases per 100,000 on January 19.

Despite this, the number of children being hospitalised by the virus continues to be minimal, with just six patients aged under 17 being treated with Covid in the region's largest hospital - the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital - which is caring for 83 Covid patients in total.

But while the vast majority of cases are mild, they continue to cause disruption across the region's schools, as trusts cope with pupil absences and spread onto teachers and staff.

Some schools have again been required to ask classes to isolate and provide home learning in efforts to limit the spread of the virus.

Daniel Thrower has been announced as the new chief executive of the Wensum Trust in Norwich. Picture: Wensum Trust - Credit: Wensum Trust

Daniel Thrower, chief executive of the Wensum Trust, said: "The Wensum Trust has had small, isolated pockets of Covid outbreaks across some of our infant and primary schools which have impacted child and staff absences.

"Our secondary schools have remained largely unaffected, however, we continue to work with Public Health England to manage individual cases and to maintain updated risk assessments.

"As always, we are doing everything possible to keep our communities safe and to provide the very best we can for our children.”

Anne Neary, executive headteacher, The Nar Valley Federation of Church Academies Castle Acre, Narborough and Sporle, said: “The impact of Covid is both visible - children being off school, staff being off school and invisible.

"The interrupted and unsettled nature of learning is a huge challenge for staff, creating gaps and inequalities of opportunity and a lack of parity of experience.

"However, we have a dedicated and skilled team who are determined to still provide the creative, hands-on learning, swimming, drama, trips and visitors that our children need, whether it is virtually or in person.”

Sarah Godbold, of the Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust - Credit: DNEAT

Sarah Godbold, executive head of The Churchside Federation, said: “It is clear that the pandemic continues to put pressure on our schools and the wider education system due to high staff and pupil absences because of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

"We endeavour to ensure that disruption to our children’s education is kept to a minimum but as with all sectors isolation, illness and long Covid impacts on the day to day logistical running of schools and supply teachers can often be hard to come by."

She added the schools in the federation, Mundford and Gooderstone Church of England Primary Acadmies, would be continuing to mitigate risks by encouraging mask-wearing, increasing ventilation and cleaning, and limiting visitors.

Rachael Greenhalgh, executive headteacher of, Middleton and Gayton Church of England Primary Academies, said: “This term so far has been a real challenge, not just for our schools, but all schools particularly in regard to staffing.

"Our staff and parents have been hugely supportive of any measures we have taken and this has been very helpful. It is vital that we continue to work together in this way to ensure we keep our schools safe places to learn.”

Coronavirus cases in Norfolk are "stabilising", according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s director of public health, said: “Cases of Covid-19 are rising in children under 11 across the countries in most areas.

"This reflects the relatively lower levels of immunity in this age group – as a group they have had lower levels of infection previously and have not to date been eligible for vaccination.

"Generally cases are milder in children. Overall, cases of Covid-19 are substantially lower than at the peak in early January, but it is too early to predict future trends.”

It comes as the Norfolk and Waveney CCG, which is responsible for the region's vaccine rollout prepares to offer vaccinations to clinically vulnerable children aged between five and 11 from the end of this month.