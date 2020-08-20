‘They have made history’: heads heap praise on GCSE teens

Amy Harmer (pictured above, right) achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s. She is going on to study A Levels at Hills Road College in Cambridge. "Thank you to you all, it has been a wonderful five years". Her classmate Aaron Coe (pictured above, left) achieved 8 grade 9s and 1 grade 8 and is going to study A-Levels at Springwood High School. Picture: Wensum Trust Archant

Students across the district have physically and virtually opened their GCSE results after a year that nobody expected.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Zak Moore who is going on to study Graphic Design at the College of West Anglia achieved 4 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s and a Distinction in Sport Studies. Picture: Wensum Trust Zak Moore who is going on to study Graphic Design at the College of West Anglia achieved 4 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s and a Distinction in Sport Studies. Picture: Wensum Trust

The coronavirus pandemic meant students had to learn from home, missed their proms and could not sit exams this years.

Different to the usual method of coming into school to collect results, students at Dereham Neatherd and Northgate high schools were able to see their results over email.

Heads of Northgate High School, Zoë Galley and Duncan Hone, said: “We would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on their achievements today and also thank their parents and families for all the support that they have provided.

“We are delighted that their hard work has paid off and wish them every success for the future.”

Spencer Hood (pictured above) joined APHS at the start of Year 10 and made incredible progress. He achieved 3 grade 5s, 3 grade 6s, a grade 7 and a grade 8. He is going to go on to study Politics, History and Sociology at Paston College. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity, I am so pleased. It has been a real challenge for the last few months but the support has been great, from everyone!" . Picture: Wensum Trust Spencer Hood (pictured above) joined APHS at the start of Year 10 and made incredible progress. He achieved 3 grade 5s, 3 grade 6s, a grade 7 and a grade 8. He is going to go on to study Politics, History and Sociology at Paston College. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity, I am so pleased. It has been a real challenge for the last few months but the support has been great, from everyone!" . Picture: Wensum Trust

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School, said: “We are very proud indeed of all of our Year 11 pupils who have achieved great results in an extremely challenging year.

“To have their exams, end of school celebrations and prom taken away from them so suddenly was very sad. I really hope that they can now move on to their further education, work and training and fulfil their excellent potential.”

READ MORE: GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells were given the choice of collecting results in person or receiving them in the post or through email.

Josh Bush, Head Boy 2019-20, has achieved a scholarship in Music and Drama at Gresham's Sixth Form. Picture: Wensum Trust Josh Bush, Head Boy 2019-20, has achieved a scholarship in Music and Drama at Gresham's Sixth Form. Picture: Wensum Trust

Alastair Ogle, School Principal, said: “After everything they have endured, it is great to see them accepting the results they deserve. They have made history and should be proud of what they have accomplished.”

Head boy Josh Bush achieved the grades he needed to go on and study music and drama on a scholarship at Gresham’s Sixth Form.

Reepham High School headteacher Tim Gibbs was keen to congratulate his students on an “excellent set of results”.

He said: “This particular year group has been one of the best we have worked. They should be really proud of themselves, as they are an outstanding group of young adults.”