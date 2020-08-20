Search

Advanced search

‘They have made history’: heads heap praise on GCSE teens

PUBLISHED: 15:37 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:40 20 August 2020

Amy Harmer (pictured above, right) achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s. She is going on to study A Levels at Hills Road College in Cambridge.

Amy Harmer (pictured above, right) achieved 4 grade 9s and 6 grade 8s. She is going on to study A Levels at Hills Road College in Cambridge. "Thank you to you all, it has been a wonderful five years". Her classmate Aaron Coe (pictured above, left) achieved 8 grade 9s and 1 grade 8 and is going to study A-Levels at Springwood High School. Picture: Wensum Trust

Archant

Students across the district have physically and virtually opened their GCSE results after a year that nobody expected.

Zak Moore who is going on to study Graphic Design at the College of West Anglia achieved 4 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s and a Distinction in Sport Studies. Picture: Wensum TrustZak Moore who is going on to study Graphic Design at the College of West Anglia achieved 4 grade 6s, 4 grade 5s and a Distinction in Sport Studies. Picture: Wensum Trust

The coronavirus pandemic meant students had to learn from home, missed their proms and could not sit exams this years.

Different to the usual method of coming into school to collect results, students at Dereham Neatherd and Northgate high schools were able to see their results over email.

Heads of Northgate High School, Zoë Galley and Duncan Hone, said: “We would like to congratulate our Year 11 students on their achievements today and also thank their parents and families for all the support that they have provided.

“We are delighted that their hard work has paid off and wish them every success for the future.”

Spencer Hood (pictured above) joined APHS at the start of Year 10 and made incredible progress. He achieved 3 grade 5s, 3 grade 6s, a grade 7 and a grade 8. He is going to go on to study Politics, History and Sociology at Paston College. Spencer Hood (pictured above) joined APHS at the start of Year 10 and made incredible progress. He achieved 3 grade 5s, 3 grade 6s, a grade 7 and a grade 8. He is going to go on to study Politics, History and Sociology at Paston College. "Thank you for giving me the opportunity, I am so pleased. It has been a real challenge for the last few months but the support has been great, from everyone!" . Picture: Wensum Trust

Chris Smith, headteacher at Neatherd High School, said: “We are very proud indeed of all of our Year 11 pupils who have achieved great results in an extremely challenging year.

“To have their exams, end of school celebrations and prom taken away from them so suddenly was very sad. I really hope that they can now move on to their further education, work and training and fulfil their excellent potential.”

READ MORE: GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Students at Alderman Peel High School in Wells were given the choice of collecting results in person or receiving them in the post or through email.

Josh Bush, Head Boy 2019-20, has achieved a scholarship in Music and Drama at Gresham's Sixth Form. Picture: Wensum TrustJosh Bush, Head Boy 2019-20, has achieved a scholarship in Music and Drama at Gresham's Sixth Form. Picture: Wensum Trust

Alastair Ogle, School Principal, said: “After everything they have endured, it is great to see them accepting the results they deserve. They have made history and should be proud of what they have accomplished.”

Head boy Josh Bush achieved the grades he needed to go on and study music and drama on a scholarship at Gresham’s Sixth Form.

Reepham High School headteacher Tim Gibbs was keen to congratulate his students on an “excellent set of results”.

He said: “This particular year group has been one of the best we have worked. They should be really proud of themselves, as they are an outstanding group of young adults.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One person hospitalised after four-vehicle crash on A47

The traffic tailbacks on the A47 at Blofield after the crash on August 20, 2020. Picture: Andy Carter

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

WATCH: New thrill ride unveiled at theme park

A new thrill ride JetFire Extreme has been brought in at Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach after the Lightning 360 was taken out of action due to concerns about its recovery time Picture: TMS Media

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lidl and 240 houses bid prompts traffic ‘chaos’ concerns

A rough outline of the proposed development site for 240 houses and a LIDL supermarket south of Links Road between Gorleston and Hopton. Picture: Google Maps.

Woman in her 30s dies after becoming trapped under boat

The emergency services at an incident on the River Bure at Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘A hell of a fire’ - More than 60 firefighters tackle recycling plant blaze

Fire fighters at the fire at VC Cooke on the Ellough Industrial Estate. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to river amid fears for woman’s safety

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the river Bure in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Liz Coates.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Broads Authority offers sympathy to family of boat tragedy victim

The Diamond Emblem cruiser moored at Great Yarmouth Yacht Station the day after a woman died at the scene Picture: Liz Coates

Experts predict when coronavirus second wave could hit Norfolk - and warn of higher death toll

Council bosses are bracing for a second wave of coronavirus from September or October. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

‘I want to play football’ - City target Gibson confirms Burnley exit is likely

Will Ben Gibson be waving goodbye to Burnley soon? Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire

You can now own part of this pub for just £50

Alex Begg in front of the Swan pub in Gressenhall, which he and others are hoping to reopen as a community pub. Picture: Tony Buckingham

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

GCSE results day at Smithdon High School Picture: Ian Burt