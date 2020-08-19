Search

GCSE results 2020: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

PUBLISHED: 07:46 20 August 2020

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Wymondham High Academy in 2019. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

After a school year like no other and confusion over how grades will be calculated, the anxious wait will finally be over today for those expecting their GCSE results in Norfolk and Waveney.

Students from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results in 2019. Picture: Victoria PertusaStudents from the Hewett Academy in Norwich receive their GCSE results in 2019. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Envelopes being opened by students around the county will be gateways to A-levels, vocational courses and apprenticeships.

However, the coronavirus pandemic that meant students could not sit exams means many students will be receiving their results remotely.

Those who do return to school to celebrate with teachers and friends will get grades based on their teachers’ estimates rather than those calculated by an algorithm, following a government U-turn this week.

This live list of results from schools in Norfolk and Waveney will be updated as results come in to us, appearing alphabetically.

PLEASE NOTE: Except where 2020 figures have been supplied, the figures shown below are the percentage of A* to C grades students at school and colleges achieved in 2019, given purely as a guide.

Comparing like for like can be difficult at the best of times and it is impossible this year as students have not sat exams. Last year’s results are given merely as an indication of the school’s previous success.

- Reepham High School

% of grades 9 to 4 in English and maths - No 2020 figures supplied (2019: 67pc)

Tim Gibbs, headteacher, said: “We are very pleased with an excellent set of results, showing the expected improvement on last year. This particular year group has been one of the best we have worked with and have been an absolute pleasure to have at RHSC; they have made their mark on the school in endless ways and I am sure they will continue to make their mark wherever they go to in the future. They should be really proud of themselves, as they are an outstanding group of young adults.”

