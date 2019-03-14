Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mystery over sudden closure of popular pre-school

14 March, 2019 - 12:55
The opening of Seaview Pre-School's new playground in 2018. The school in Cromer has been shut until September. Picture: PJ Photography

The opening of Seaview Pre-School's new playground in 2018. The school in Cromer has been shut until September. Picture: PJ Photography

PJ Photography

Families in north Norfolk have been left in the lurch after a popular pre-school closed without warning.

Seaview Pre-School in North Lodge Park, Cromer, shut earlier this month and is set to be closed until September.

A parent whose child attends the pre-school said there had been two recent short closures – one which was attributed to a lack of staff and another related to damage to the pre-school’s roof.

The closures were followed by an announcement that the school would close this month until the new academic year.

The parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said the pre-school had recently taken on “an awful lot of children”.

“It is heartbreaking. My child is due to start school in September and they will now not have any preparation for school in the build-up. It is a bit frustrating.”

Seaview Pre-school declined to comment on the closure.

Following an inspection in November 2014, the pre-school was rated “inadequate” due to concerns over pupils’ behaviour and learning and staff recruitment procedures and had three further inspections in the following 12 months.

The last time it was inspected in October 2015 its ranking was raised to “good”, with the inspector saying staff had worked exceptionally hard to make required improvements and had created a “calm, stimulating and welcoming environment”.

At that time the school had 37 children aged two to four on its role, according to Ofsted.

Confirming the closure, an Ofsted spokesman said: “We have been provided with information about the setting, but it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Seaview Pre-school, a charity-run early years provider, has been operating at North Lodge Park since 1973. It is run by a voluntary committee of parents, carers and supporters of the school, a requirement for its charity status, as well as employing staff.

Norfolk County Council said it would support parents to find alternative provision. The nearest pre-school is at Suffield Park Infant and Nursery on Mill Road.

Seaview is the second Norfolk pre-school to announce closure in a week, after School Lane Pre-School in Sprowston shut its doors on March 8.

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Three men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Decision to refuse 80 new homes on edge of Norwich was right, rules inspector

An inspector has said Broadland District Council's planning committee was right to reject plans for 84 homes on land in Little Plumstead. Pic: Google Maps.

Norwich gift shop closes after three-and-a-half years

The gift shop Quest Norwich on Exchange Street has closed. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists