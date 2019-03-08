Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

PUBLISHED: 14:10 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 11 March 2019

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly. Picture: Archant

Archant © 2011

A question mark hangs over the future of a Norwich pre-school after it was forced to close suddenly.

Kayden and Kobie Slater, six and three, have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston. Their mum Rioni has spoken out in support of the school after its sudden closure. Picture: Rioni SlaterKayden and Kobie Slater, six and three, have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston. Their mum Rioni has spoken out in support of the school after its sudden closure. Picture: Rioni Slater

School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston shut at the end of the day on Friday, March 8 and remains closed this week.

A notice from staff to parents on the door of the pre-school said they were deeply upset by the closure and that the decision had been out of their control.

It added: “We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your support over the years.”

Rioni Slater, whose sons Kayden, six, and Kobie, three, have both attended School Lane, said the pre-school’s closure was “heart-breaking”.

Rioni Slater, whose sons have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, says she wants the pre-school to stay open. Picture: Rioni SlaterRioni Slater, whose sons have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, says she wants the pre-school to stay open. Picture: Rioni Slater

“It is emotional because my youngest is deaf and without their help I would not have got the support I needed for him,” she said.

“When he started at pre-school he was a completely different child to what he is now. The nursery pushed and pushed for him to have hearing tests and speech and language therapy and now we are where we need to be with him. They have really changed him for the best so it is upsetting.”

She added: “I’ve never felt so welcomed in any nursery or school. They genuinely care about the children and parents just like a friend would.”

Hayley Palgrave’s daughter and two sons have attended School Lane Pre-school over the past six years.

A notice at School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, which is currently shut. Picture: SubmittedA notice at School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, which is currently shut. Picture: Submitted

She said: “My youngest son Miller has Down’s syndrome and the staff made sure he had all the things in place to keep him safe and sound whilst being there.

“I’m saddened and extremely angry that this can happen to such a committed and well-run team. Not only do they support the children, they are also very supportive towards parents.”

It is understood that the school’s old committee made the decision to temporarily close it while waiting for security checks for new committee members to be finalised – but there is no indication yet of how long the closure could last.

A spokeswoman for School Lane Pre-school said a meeting was due to be held this week between staff and committee members to discuss the situation.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the authority would work closely with parents to help them find alternative provision for their children.

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Most Read

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

Flight from Norwich Airport cancelled

A KLM flight from Norwich Airport to Amsterdam was cancelled on Monday. Picture: ARCHANT

Distress as residents told they must give up their pets or face legal action

Clevedon House, Cromer, residents Esme Gubbins, 56, with her daughter, Salima, 14, and their pet dog, Eddy. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Norfolk firm finds £40.2m debt hole in finances

Kier has found a huge hole in its finances revealing a further £40.2m of debt. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Woman punched in the face in car park

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham. Picture: Google

WATCH: Police called to McDonald’s following threat to stab woman

Norfolk Police lead away a man from McDonalds on the Haymarket in Norwich

‘Why has someone drawn over the sign’: Heartbreak after charity shop sign vandalised

Layla pictured outside of the new charity store in Beccles. Picture: Contributed by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust,

New road ahead for SOS Bus

The SOS Bus on Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists