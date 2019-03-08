Mystery as Norwich pre-school closes without warning

School Lane Preschool in Sprowston has closed suddenly.

A question mark hangs over the future of a Norwich pre-school after it was forced to close suddenly.

Kayden and Kobie Slater, six and three, have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston.

School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston shut at the end of the day on Friday, March 8 and remains closed this week.

A notice from staff to parents on the door of the pre-school said they were deeply upset by the closure and that the decision had been out of their control.

It added: “We would like to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all your support over the years.”

Rioni Slater, whose sons Kayden, six, and Kobie, three, have both attended School Lane, said the pre-school’s closure was “heart-breaking”.

Rioni Slater, whose sons have both attended School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, says she wants the pre-school to stay open.

“It is emotional because my youngest is deaf and without their help I would not have got the support I needed for him,” she said.

“When he started at pre-school he was a completely different child to what he is now. The nursery pushed and pushed for him to have hearing tests and speech and language therapy and now we are where we need to be with him. They have really changed him for the best so it is upsetting.”

She added: “I’ve never felt so welcomed in any nursery or school. They genuinely care about the children and parents just like a friend would.”

Hayley Palgrave’s daughter and two sons have attended School Lane Pre-school over the past six years.

A notice at School Lane Pre-school in Sprowston, which is currently shut.

She said: “My youngest son Miller has Down’s syndrome and the staff made sure he had all the things in place to keep him safe and sound whilst being there.

“I’m saddened and extremely angry that this can happen to such a committed and well-run team. Not only do they support the children, they are also very supportive towards parents.”

It is understood that the school’s old committee made the decision to temporarily close it while waiting for security checks for new committee members to be finalised – but there is no indication yet of how long the closure could last.

A spokeswoman for School Lane Pre-school said a meeting was due to be held this week between staff and committee members to discuss the situation.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said the authority would work closely with parents to help them find alternative provision for their children.