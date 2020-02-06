Over 2,000 children to take part in Norfolk Winter School Games

Cross country races at Gresham's School for the Norfolk Winter School Games in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Archant Norfolk 2017

Thousands of school children from across the county are to come together for a week of sporting competition.

Marshals from Alderman Peel High School with their pointy fingers at the Norfolk Schools Winter Games cross country at Holkham Hall last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Marshals from Alderman Peel High School with their pointy fingers at the Norfolk Schools Winter Games cross country at Holkham Hall last year. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Starting tomorrow (Friday), the Norfolk Winter School Games finals will see more than 2,000 young people take part in a wide range of activities and sports as the popular event returns for its ninth year.

As well as traditional competitive sports such as football and athletics, alternative activities will include handball, dance, skateboarding and a panathlon - a multi-sport competition for children with special needs or disabilities - in an attempt to make it a more inclusive event for pupils of all abilities to take part.

Organisers say this will enable children to represent their school in an event, try a new activity and boost their confidence as well as feel the benefits of physical activity.

The focus will be very much on participation more than competition, in the hope that it will encourage more children to take part, enjoy being active and have fun.

Norfolk primary school pupils take part in the swimming event at the 2017 Winter School Games competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY. Norfolk primary school pupils take part in the swimming event at the 2017 Winter School Games competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Jo Thompson, school games project officer at Active Norfolk, said: "In the last few years, the school games has started diversifying and this year there are some really fun and different activities for young people to try.

"We hope to see lots of lively kids involved and trying something new when the ninth year of the Winter School Games kicks off.

"It's always a pleasure to see so many smiling faces whilst they are having fun."

Cross country races at Gresham's School for the Norfolk Winter School Games in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY. Cross country races at Gresham's School for the Norfolk Winter School Games in 2017. Picture: ANTONY KELLY.

The events:

- Friday, February 7: Secondary school students will be taking part in a handball competition at the UEA Sportspark.

- Monday, February 10: Pupils in year three andyear four will take part in the indoor sportshall athletics competition at the Sportspark.

- Tuesday, February 11: Secondary pupils will get the chance to try different sports in the alternative sports day, including skateboarding and box fit while primary pupils will take part in the panathlon challenge.

Both events will be at the Sportspark.

- Wednesday, February 12: Primary pupils will also take part in the panathlon.

- Thursday, February 13: Girls from year three and year four will compete in the football competition at Goals, and children from special schools will take part in some inclusive activities at the Sportspark.

- Friday, February 14: Pupils from year seven to year 10 will compete in a dance competition. Pupils will start the day with two different workshops and then perform their chosen style of dance for the judges.

- The games will officially come to a close on Wednesday, March 4, as students from primary schools will take part in a cross country event. It will be held at Holkham Hall and will see 640 pupils take in the sights as they run through the woods and by the lake.

More than 140 Norfolk schools will be represented as the 2020 Winter School Games come to a close.