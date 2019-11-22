Celebrating the best of Norfolk's active communities

Winners in 11 sport and physical activity categories were recognised at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 Picture: Matthew Potter Photography Archant

Norfolk's sporting great and good were recognised this week at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 - a celebration of physical activity across the county.

Legacy Dance entertained the crowds at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 Picture: Matthew Potter Photography Legacy Dance entertained the crowds at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 Picture: Matthew Potter Photography

Hundreds gathered at Open in Norwich on Thursday, November 21 to celebrate the sporting excellence and physical activity achievements of our county at the Active Norfolk Awards.

ITV Anglia presenter Becky Jago played host to the crowds who came to cheer on and support the finalists in 11 sport and physical activity categories, in what was a truly inspiring night.

The evening kicked off with an upbeat performance by the all-male youth dance group, Legacy Dance Company, which sees 10-21 year olds from across Norfolk and Suffolk perform in different styles of dance and theatre.

Three shortlisted finalists for each category and their supporters, plus VIP guests from organisations across the county, came together to celebrate their achievements and see who would be crowned winner.

Active Norfolk director Ben Jones congratulated all of the winners and nominees on their incredible and diverse achievements. Picture: Matthew Potter Photography Active Norfolk director Ben Jones congratulated all of the winners and nominees on their incredible and diverse achievements. Picture: Matthew Potter Photography

Paralympic swimmer Jessica-Jane Applegate, Canaries star Todd Cantwell, and Great Yarmouth shot putter Sophie McKinna were up for the prestigious Sportsperson of The Year Award, with Sophie McKinna taking home the trophy following an impressive string of title wins and an Olympic-qualifying throw at the World Athletics Championships Finals in Doha - all done while holding down two jobs.

"It feels absolutely amazing - I didn't expect to be chosen from all these amazing nominees," said Sophie. "It's a great honour and it's been a lovely evening celebrating all these sporting achievements. I'd like to thank all my family and all the people who've supported me through all the ups and downs along the way."

Other categories celebrated the volunteers, coaches, and clubs that make up the fabric of grassroots sport across our county.

Some of the evening's most inspiring moments came from the physical activity categories, Active Inspiration and Activity in the Community, which recognise the contribution that physical activity makes in improving the health and well-being of people and communities.

Sophie McKinna, Ruby Bishop and Becky Jago at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 Picture: Matthew Potter Photography Sophie McKinna, Ruby Bishop and Becky Jago at the Active Norfolk Awards 2019 Picture: Matthew Potter Photography

IQ for Health, a Norwich-based tai chi and Qigong group, took home the coveted Activity in the Community award for its pioneering work in bringing physical activity to people suffering from serious health conditions. Runner Rebecca Wicks won the Active Inspiration award, after she took on hundreds of running challenges to improve her fitness and has inspired her family, friends and colleagues to take up running along the way.

"All the finalists were great so I'm completely overwhelmed to have won the Active Inspiration Award," said Rebecca. "I couldn't have done it without all the support I've had from my friends, aunties, nieces, and all the rest of my family. I just think that if I can do it, anyone can!"

Active Norfolk director Ben Jones said: "We continue to be inspired and motivated to do more by the incredible stories of perseverance, dedication, commitment and passion that come to light through the Active Norfolk Awards. This year's finalists all beat off stiff competition to earn their place in the shortlist following a record-breaking year with 400 nominations, and we congratulate all of the winners and nominees on their incredible and diverse achievements."

View more images from the night at www.activenorfolk.org/ana-2019

THE RESULTS

Active Workplace of the Year

Sponsored by Active Workplaces

Winner: Naked Wines

Runners up: Flagship Group and YMCA

Unsung Hero

Sponsored by BBC Radio Norfolk

Winner: Denise Oates

Runners up: Christopher Forster and Matt Pyatt

The Active Inspiration Award

Sponsored by Sentinel Leisure Trust

Winner: Rebecca Wicks

Runners up: Bashir Jabbarkhail and Joyce Irvine

Activity in the Community Award

Sponsored by PROGRESS

Winner: IQ for Health

Runners up: AgeUK Norwich Community Outreach Service and uea+sport Navigate Norfolk Programme

Youth Impact Award

Sponsored by Active Futures

Winner: MAP Community Youth Work team

Runners up: Able2b and Omnes Games

Sports Team of the Year

Sponsored by Easton & Otley College

Winner: Swardeston Cricket Club

Runners up: Norfolk Sportshall Athletics U13 Girls and UEAFC

Coach of the Year

Sponsored by 4sports

Winner: Paul Neary

Runners up: John Allitt and Matt Pyatt

Achievement in Disability Sport

Sponsored by Independence Matters

Winner: Ruby Bishop

Runners up: Derek Perry and Rachael Hutchinson

Community Club of the Year

Sponsored by GY Sport & Leisure Trust

Winner: Wymondham Town United Football Club

Runners up: Norfolk Iceni Basketball Club and Thetford Town Cricket Club

Young Sportsperson of the Year

Sponsored by City College Norwich

Winner: Niamh Southgate

Runners up: Calvin Smith and Grace Anderson

Sportsperson of the Year

Sponsored by Sportspark

Winner: Sophie McKinna

Runners up: Jessica Jane Applegate and Todd Cantwell