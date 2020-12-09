Christmas card project begins delivery of 3,000 cards to Norfolk care homes

Published: 10:00 AM December 9, 2020

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Residents and staff at Iceni House in Swaffham receive their cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Nearly 1,000 cards have been delivered in two days as part of a project to bring Christmas cheer to care home residents and staff in Norfolk.

April, Arthur, Hana and Edward from Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham with some of the cards they have made for the campaign. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The final stage of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News' Christmas Cards to Care Home campaign is underway, with more than 3,000 cards to be delivered in the next week to homes all over the county.

School children based in Norwich, Thetford, Swaffham, Diss and Great Yarmouth have designed and written cards addressed to residents to help them feel a little festive after months of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the homes to receive their cards on Tuesday was Iceni House, in Swaffham, which were made by pupils at Thomas Bullock CE Primary Academy in Shipdham.

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Pictured are children from Thomas Bullock Primary Academy with some of their Christmas cards. April with some of the cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Residents and staff at Iceni House in Swaffham receive their cards. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Lucy Hartley, activities co-ordinator at the home, said: "I think it is going to mean a lot, it's been a tricky year for everyone especially our residents and it's going to bring a nice bit of Christmas cheer, I think they are going to love it."

Heartwood Church of England Primary School, in Swaffham, made 60 cards for those living at The Paddock care home around the corner and 125 cards for residents in assisted living and residential care at Eckling Grange, in Dereham.

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place picks up cards from children at Heartswood Primary in Swaffham - Credit: Sonya Duncan





Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place drops off cards to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham. General manager Stewart Barber receive them. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Stewart Barber, general manager at Eckling Grange said: "It's just lovely to have a sense of normality for the residents to be able to engage with children. In a year we would have a number of children coming in and out of the home. They have missed the small children, the school children, it feels like reconnecting again.

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Journalist Clarissa Place drops off cards to Eckling Grange care home in Dereham. General manager Stewart Barber receive them. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

You may also want to watch:

"The hand made cards shows that somebody has put some time into it."

The home say they are preparing their own card to send back to the school.

In Norwich, 180 cards have been made by pupils at Mile Cross Primary School for residents living at homes in and around the city including Laurel Lodge, Heathcote Care, St Johns and New Dawn in Horsford.

St William's Primary School, in William Loke, Norwich, made cards for The Ashfields, The Warrens and Woodside House.

Christmas cards designed and drawn by children across Norfolk's schools are handed out to residents in local care homes. Clarissa Place drops off cards to staff at Ashfields Care Home in Rackheath. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Cards by pupils at Homefield Church of England Primary School have been delivered to Kirkley Manor and Britten House in Lowestoft.

Further deliveries will be made this week across the region.







