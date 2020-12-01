Care home Christmas card campaign ramps up thanks to talented pupils

Gallery

Published: 9:36 PM December 1, 2020

A Year 4 class at St Mary's Junior School at Long Stratton, with their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

Thousands of beautifully hand-drawn and painted cards are being created this week as part of a campaign to bring Christmas cheer to care home residents and carers.

Pupils across Norfolk are hard at work putting the finishing touches to their creations which will be delivered to more than 1,600 care home residents this month.

It is all part of the Eastern Daily Press's Christmas Cards to Care Home project, which has been supported by more than 20 schools, based across the Norwich, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn, Swaffham, Thetford, Dereham and Diss areas and will be delivered to 45 care homes.

Among the schools that have been busy this week are Heartwood Church of England Primary School, in Swaffham.

Nursery children three-year-olds Sienna, left, and Tiasha-Jean, with early years lead, Jen Robbins, at Heartwood Primary and Nursery School at Swaffham working on their Christmas cards for the project to share cards with care home residents. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020





Acting headteacher Emily McMillen said; "At Heartwood CE VC Primary and Nursery School, making a difference for the residents in our community and beyond is at the heart of our curriculum, with compassion a core value of the school vision.

"Our thoughtful and creative children have enjoyed and taken pride in being able to bring a little warmth, comfort and happiness to the local elderly residents through the card project. They have explored some of the emotions, particularly loneliness that some of the residents may be feeling, leaving the children wanting to make an impact and share some Christmas cheer."

There was a hive of activity at St Mary's Junior School, in Long Stratton, on Tuesday as pupils made cards for residents at The Mayfields care home in the town, as well as the community.

Donna Franklin, curriculum lead for R.E at St Marys Junior School, said: "We know it has been a difficult year for many people and will hope these cards will bring a smile to the residents' at our local care home."

Homefield Church of England Primary School, in Bradwell, near Great Yarmouth, are making cards for residents for two Lowestoft care homes.

The project has been supported by eight of Norfolk's MPs for helping to bring generations together.

Jerome Mayhew, MP for Broadland, said; "The inter-generational bond this project creates is invaluable, reminding us of our social responsibilities towards one another, and bringing hope and happiness to people across Norfolk."

