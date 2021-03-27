News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

'Audio love letter' to Norwich culture venues we've missed in lockdowns

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 4:11 PM March 27, 2021   
Norwich Castle Museum has reopened. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norwich Castle is one of the venues taking part in the Echoes audio project - Credit: Archant

A new audio project has been set up in response to the closure of creative and cultural venues across Norwich during the covid lockdowns. 

The Echoes Project has been launched by Norwich duo Carl and Louise Cole of Liminal Creative who have spent four months working on the initiative

This began on March 19 as part of the remote Fringe Festival in the city, and it has been described as "a kind of audio love letter" to the places which have been so sorely missed throughout the pandemic. 

Carl Cole working on the Echoes Project for Norwich cultural venues

Carl Cole working on the Echoes Project for Norwich cultural venues - Credit: Submitted

Working with five partner venues and eight artists from Norwich and beyond, the duo, who are not related, set about creating a series of audio works which could be recorded within the buildings, but accessed safely by solo participants outdoors.

The landmark venues who have supported this project are St Peter Mancroft, Norwich Castle, Norwich Playhouse Bar, the Bicycle Shop and Norwich Arts Centre.

Using layered sound and music as a base for narrative, performers interweave storytelling with song to take listeners on a journey.

You may also want to watch:

Participants are encouraged to take a moment out of their busy lives to reflect on what happens when they stop and listen. 

Using NFC (Near Field Communication) technology, the same used for contactless payment such as Apple Pay, participants will access this new audio installation using their smartphones, and will be able to listen on headphones as they move from one venue to the next.

Most Read

  1. 1 Driver escapes jail after failing-to-stop for crash in which teen died
  2. 2 Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door
  3. 3 Football club director puts renovated home up for sale
  1. 4 Two Norfolk gastropubs listed among top 50 in the country
  2. 5 'Historic day' for £37.4m bypass as revised bid revealed
  3. 6 See inside this rare Norfolk new build for sale for £1.25m
  4. 7 'Like the Bermuda Triangle': City downsizers slam outdoor space
  5. 8 Over 200 objections to 379 homes plan that would see oak trees axed
  6. 9 Missing teenage girl is found safe
  7. 10 Norwich gang teens found to be involved in drill music violence

Ms Cole said: “It’s important for us that people use this opportunity to connect with these venues in a safe and responsible way, so we are asking that people respect social distancing and do not gather outside.

Louise Cole of Liminal Creative who has created the Echoes Project for Norwich Fringe with Carl Cole

Louise Cole of Liminal Creative who has created the Echoes Project for Norwich Fringe with Carl Cole - Credit: Submitted

"We’ve created a suggested route, but people may wish to break the experience up over multiple visits." 

This is the first phase of the project which is set to open up more accessible options over the next few months as covid restrictions ease.

Echoes Project will be hosted by Louise and Carl Cole for Norwich Fringe Festival

Echoes Project logo - Credit: Submitted

Liminal Creative are working with BBC Voices to bring a five part documentary to radio as well as captioned videos and sign language versions.

The project is a free event and does not require advance booking. Visit www.liminalcreative.co.uk/ for more information. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

midland road car park in north walsham

Norfolk County Council

'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Diss Mere is among the attractions that appeal to newcomers looking to buy a home. Picture: Sonya Du

Coronavirus | Video

Q&A: What can I do when lockdown eases on Monday?

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Gary 'Gee' Smith has died suddenly

Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A Red Kite and a White Tailed Sea Eagle spotted flying over the Holkham marshes in north Norfolk. 

White tailed sea eagle spotted on the north Norfolk coast

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus