News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Thousands flock to Sandringham Flower Show for royal visit

person

Sarah Hussain

Published: 6:28 PM July 27, 2022
Sandringham Flower Show

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving at Sandringham Flower Show 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

Thousands of people flocked to the grounds of Sandringham once again to welcome Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to the annual flower show.

Arriving by horse-drawn carriage and to God Save the Queen, Charles and Camilla spent some time touring marquees and greeting show-goers and exhibitors at the Sandringham Flower Show.

The royal couple as well as attendees were in "good spirits" as the show returned for its 139th event - after a two-year hiatus due to Covid - with displays of flowers, vegetables and assorted crafts.

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Flower Show following a two year hiatus due to Covid

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Flower Show following a two year hiatus due to Covid - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Duchess of Cornwall greeting crowds at the Sandringham Flower Show 2022

The Duchess of Cornwall greeting crowds at the Sandringham Flower Show 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

While being shown plants in one tent, the Prince of Wales told an exhibitor: “I used to come with my grandmother every year.

“She would be so pleased it keeps going.”

He also showed interest in the Peter Beales Roses exhibit, where representatives from the nursery presented the royal couple with cuttings of the 'Oxford Physic Rose' and 'Timeless Cream'.

Simon White, garden centre sales manager, said: "His Royal Highness made a note of the Oxford Physic Rose which he is hoping to plant here at Sandringham and Highgrove."

Sandringham Flower Show

Prince Charles with show chairman David Reeves - Credit: Ian Burt

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
  2. 2 Watchdog finds Norfolk 'inadequate' at preventing fires in critical report
  3. 3 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  1. 4 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
  2. 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk tomorrow
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
  4. 7 Everything must go! Diner prepares to close
  5. 8 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
  6. 9 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
  7. 10 Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air

The Duchess, who was wearing a teal patterned dress, admired cakes and gingerbread houses made by children at a nearby stand.

Bakery and preserves judges Sue Nulty and Lyn Lawrence said: "Camilla was very chatty and was talking about the children's decorations."

Sandringham Flower Show

The Duchess of Cornwall viewing displays at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

And on a later stop along their tour, the Duchess took some time to appreciate knitted and crotchet toys at the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) tent, before buying three of them with a £20 note, including a bear and dog costing £2 each.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president and chairman of the WI, said the royals also took away some gluten free orange cake and 'diabetic cake'.

"They were in very good spirits," she added.

The pair took fondly to a Jack Russell terrier in a buggy as they greeted attendees.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted members of the Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall with Dill the Jack Russell terrier - Credit: Ian Burt

The Duchess stroked Dill on the head as his owners Steven and Rachel Southern, from Bawtry in South Yorkshire, showed her a picture of her meeting their 15-year-old pet 11 years ago, at the 2011 event.

Mr Southern said afterwards: "They met in 2011 and Dill actually rolled over for Camilla to tickle his tummy and she remembered.

"How they remember I've no idea."

Members of the Diss Red Hatters were dressed in purple and red outfits and had been complimented by the Duchess for looking "really nice".

Sandringham Flower Show raises thousands and thousands for local charities and attracts around 20,000 visitors each year.

Since 1977 the show committee have donated around £780,000 to good causes. 

EDP editor David Powles handing Prince Charles Our Queen's Platinum Reign

EDP editor David Powles handing Prince Charles Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year - Credit: Ian Burt

Show chairman David Reeve said this year's attendance was "good" despite people now "living in a different environment".

He added: "It's been a lovely day.

"It has been different after a two year break because people have changed, people's attitudes, and our costs have been incredibly increased."

People enjoying a ride on the carousel at Sandringham Flower Show

People enjoying a ride on the carousel at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

One of the centrepieces of the event are the show gardens, this year's winner of the coveted Eastern Daily Press 'Best in Show' trophy has been named as Farm and Garden, based in Rutland.

Sandringham Flower Show

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Crowds flocked to Sandringham Flower Show

Crowds flocked to Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

Springwood High School band at Sandringham Flower Show

Springwood High School band at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Flower Show

The Duchess of Cornwall on horse-drawn carriage at the Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting King's Lynn Air Cadets

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting King's Lynn Air Cadets - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles awarded members of the 667 Army Air Corps with Jubilee medals

Prince Charles awarded members of the 677 Army Air Corps with Jubilee medals - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show

Crowds returned to Sandringham Estate for the annual flower show - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall unveiling a Sandringham Guide unit's centenary plaque - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show

Ingoldisthorpe Primary School display including the Queen's handbag and a marmalade sandwich made of foam - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted members of the Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted members of the Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders - Credit: Ian Burt


King's Lynn News

Don't Miss

Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

Food and Drink

Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Latitude Festival

Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon