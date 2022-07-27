Thousands flock to Sandringham Flower Show for royal visit

Gallery

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall arriving at Sandringham Flower Show 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

Thousands of people flocked to the grounds of Sandringham once again to welcome Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall to the annual flower show.

Arriving by horse-drawn carriage and to God Save the Queen, Charles and Camilla spent some time touring marquees and greeting show-goers and exhibitors at the Sandringham Flower Show.

The royal couple as well as attendees were in "good spirits" as the show returned for its 139th event - after a two-year hiatus due to Covid - with displays of flowers, vegetables and assorted crafts.

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Flower Show following a two year hiatus due to Covid - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Duchess of Cornwall greeting crowds at the Sandringham Flower Show 2022 - Credit: Ian Burt

While being shown plants in one tent, the Prince of Wales told an exhibitor: “I used to come with my grandmother every year.

“She would be so pleased it keeps going.”

He also showed interest in the Peter Beales Roses exhibit, where representatives from the nursery presented the royal couple with cuttings of the 'Oxford Physic Rose' and 'Timeless Cream'.

Simon White, garden centre sales manager, said: "His Royal Highness made a note of the Oxford Physic Rose which he is hoping to plant here at Sandringham and Highgrove."

Prince Charles with show chairman David Reeves - Credit: Ian Burt

The Duchess, who was wearing a teal patterned dress, admired cakes and gingerbread houses made by children at a nearby stand.

Bakery and preserves judges Sue Nulty and Lyn Lawrence said: "Camilla was very chatty and was talking about the children's decorations."

The Duchess of Cornwall viewing displays at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

And on a later stop along their tour, the Duchess took some time to appreciate knitted and crotchet toys at the Sandringham Women's Institute (WI) tent, before buying three of them with a £20 note, including a bear and dog costing £2 each.

Yvonne Browne, vice-president and chairman of the WI, said the royals also took away some gluten free orange cake and 'diabetic cake'.

"They were in very good spirits," she added.

The pair took fondly to a Jack Russell terrier in a buggy as they greeted attendees.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall with Dill the Jack Russell terrier - Credit: Ian Burt

The Duchess stroked Dill on the head as his owners Steven and Rachel Southern, from Bawtry in South Yorkshire, showed her a picture of her meeting their 15-year-old pet 11 years ago, at the 2011 event.

Mr Southern said afterwards: "They met in 2011 and Dill actually rolled over for Camilla to tickle his tummy and she remembered.

"How they remember I've no idea."

Members of the Diss Red Hatters were dressed in purple and red outfits and had been complimented by the Duchess for looking "really nice".

Sandringham Flower Show raises thousands and thousands for local charities and attracts around 20,000 visitors each year.

Since 1977 the show committee have donated around £780,000 to good causes.

EDP editor David Powles handing Prince Charles Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year - Credit: Ian Burt

Show chairman David Reeve said this year's attendance was "good" despite people now "living in a different environment".

He added: "It's been a lovely day.

"It has been different after a two year break because people have changed, people's attitudes, and our costs have been incredibly increased."

People enjoying a ride on the carousel at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

One of the centrepieces of the event are the show gardens, this year's winner of the coveted Eastern Daily Press 'Best in Show' trophy has been named as Farm and Garden, based in Rutland.

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Crowds flocked to Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

Springwood High School band at Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Duchess of Cornwall on horse-drawn carriage at the Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeting King's Lynn Air Cadets - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles awarded members of the 677 Army Air Corps with Jubilee medals - Credit: Ian Burt

Crowds returned to Sandringham Estate for the annual flower show - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall unveiling a Sandringham Guide unit's centenary plaque - Credit: Ian Burt

Ingoldisthorpe Primary School display including the Queen's handbag and a marmalade sandwich made of foam - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Ian Burt

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greeted members of the Sandringham Association of Royal Warrant Holders - Credit: Ian Burt



