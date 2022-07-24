Gardeners getting ready for Sandringham Flower Show after two-year break

Jonny Baker in the garden he is building at the Sandringham Flower Show - Credit: Chris Bishop

Gardeners were toiling away in the sunshine this weekend as preparations got under way for one of Norfolk's best-loved summer shows.

After a two-year break because of Covid, Sandringham Flower Show will be back in all its glory on Wednesday, July 27.

Scenes from Sandringham Flower Show 2014. Picture: Matthew Usher. - Credit: Matthew Usher

One of the centrepieces of the event are the show gardens, whose creators vie for the coveted Eastern Daily Press 'Best in Show' trophy.

Sandringham regular Jonny Baker, from Rutland-based landscapers Farm and Garden, is building a display for Headway Cambridgeshire, a charity which supports those who have suffered a brain injury.

As he paused for a breather as temperatures topped 26C on Sunday, he said he'd missed the show.

From left Bella Johnston, Paul Johnston, Hayley Johnston, Bradley Johnston and Matthew Johnston from Bircham Trees and Landscapes - Credit: Chris Bishop

"It's the camaraderie because you really have got some fantastic people here you can have a laugh with," he added.

"You can all help each other out because you're not competing with each other, you're competing with the judges."

Next door Paul Johnston and the team from Bircham Trees and Landscapes were doing the groundwork for Peace and Love, a tranquil space inspired by world events including the conflict in Ukraine.

"The whole idea came from watching the stuff that's been going on on the news and wanting to raise some money," explained Mr Johnston.

Prince Charles meets show-goers at Sandringham before the pandemic forced the cancellation of the flower show for two consecutive years - Credit: Ian Burt

Thousands are expected to pack into the grounds of Sandringham House for Wednesday's show.

Guests will also include Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

There will also be dazzling displays from some of the region's top growers and a host of stalls devoted to just about every aspect of the outdoor life.

The EDP will be on sale in a special 'goody bag' containing a drink, sweets, crisps, popcorn and a packet of wildflower seeds.

Our special tribute for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Cover image Royal Collection Trust / © Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2022

Special offers in the show special paper include a free phlox collection worth £14.99, a £4 discount off the normal £20 cost of the Kew Gardens Cookbook and the chance to win a £150 Norfolk hamper.

Half-price copies of Our Queen's Platinum Reign, a special tribute to the Queen in her Platinum Jubilee Year (RRP £9.99) will also be on sale.