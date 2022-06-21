News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Duchess of Cambridge on the 'incredible work' of children's hospices

Published: 7:00 AM June 21, 2022
HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

HRH Duchess of Cambridge opens EACH's The Nook in 2019 - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The Duchess of Cambridge has praised children's hospices across the country for supporting seriously ill children and their families through the "toughest of times".

The duchess, who is patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), commended the sector for providing a "vital lifeline" for families caring for a seriously ill child and said she had been privileged to witness firsthand the "incredible work" they do.

In a message to mark Children's Hospice Week, which runs from June 20 to June 26, she said that the UK's 54 children's hospices help families "make the most of their lives together, no matter how short".

HRH Duchess of Cambridge visits EACH'S The Nook Hospice Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

HRH Duchess of Cambridge pictured in 2019 visiting EACH'S The Nook Hospice - Credit: Brittany Woodman

EACH supports families and provides care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk, as well as Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The charity said the duchess has been "immensely supportive" in championing its cause since becoming its royal patron in 2012, from shop and hospice openings to meeting children and families.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge opens the new EACH charity shop in Holt, Norfolk.PHOTO: Nick Butcher

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge opened the new EACH charity shop in Holt and The Nook at Framingham Earl before the pandemic - Credit: Nick Butcher

In November 2019, she opened EACH's £10m the Nook facility in Framingham Earl, near Norwich, which replaced the former Norfolk hospice in Quidenham.

All three centres run by East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, including The Nook in Framingham Earl, N

The Nook in Framingham Earl, near Norwich - Credit: Archant

Children's Hospice Week is organised by Together for Short Lives, a charity for seriously ill children and families, and aims to raise funds and awareness for services across the country.

This year's theme is 'For the Children', which the duchess said reminds people that as well as providing expert care, children's hospices bring "joy, fun and play to brighten each day".

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton EACH East Anglian Children's Hospice The Nook

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, the Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospice at the opening of The Nook in 2019 - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospice

She said: "For any parent, coming to terms with the news your child has a life-threatening condition and may die young is heart-breaking and incredibly frightening.

"Families can often feel isolated, but having the support of a children's hospice means they don't have to face that future alone.

"This Children's Hospice Week, I hope you'll join me in celebrating the extraordinary work they do and thank them for the life-changing care and support they provide to children and families going through the toughest of times."

Andy Fletcher, chief executive of Together for Short Lives, said: "Hearing the news that your child will die young is heart-breaking, and families often tell us they feel isolated and alone, and just don't know where to turn to for support.

"That's why children's hospices are so vital.

"Everything they do is 'For The Children', helping families make the most of every moment, whether that's for years, months or only days."

