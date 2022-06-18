Charity Focus: East Anglia's Children's Hospices create family memories that will last forever

Fundraising for East Anglia's Children's Hospice at the 2021 Bubble Rush in King's Lynn. - Credit: EACH

As part of our drive to support local charities, this week we are highlighting the vital support provided by East Anglia's Children's Hospices.

Impact of Covid-19 and where EACH goes in 2022

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) can reflect with pride on the way the organisation has bounced back and responded to the challenges of Covid.

The pandemic has had an enormous impact both on the charity’s services and income streams and, back in April 2020, the organisation warned it faced a potentially “devastating” funding shortfall.

Its shops were forced to close, while events and fundraising activities had to be cancelled. In addition, many care activities for children and their families were suspended.

However, thanks to sheer resilience and determination, EACH can reflect on an outstanding last 12 months.

This has been achieved through the skill and commitment of its dedicated staff and hopes are high for further success and achievement in 2022.

EACH prides itself on its family-centred approach, caring not only for children and young people but also their parents, carers, brothers, sisters, grandparents and sometimes friends.

Among other things, families benefit from specialist nursing care, symptom management support, short breaks, wellbeing activities, therapies, care at end of life, bereavement support and counselling and volunteer services in the family home.

Families who use EACH services feel safe and comfortable, allowing them to spend precious time together and create memories that will last forever. - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospice

Families have flexibility and control over where they receive their care and support, including where their child dies, and more than half the care and support EACH provides is delivered in the family home and community.

EACH continues to be recognised as a leader in its field, with a reputation for excellence, and delivers consistently high levels of care.

This has been made possible by an astonishing financial year, enjoying a surplus of £1.4m in the last 12 months against a budgeted deficit of -£0.9m.

It meant the team finished the year significantly better placed than budgeted for and, crucially, fundraising income was up 14%, raising £4.45m against a budget of £3.9m.

Hopes are high for more of the same in 2022.

However, this will only happen with public support.

EACH provides its specialist medical and emotional support completely free of charge and relies on voluntary donations for the majority of its income.

This year, it needs to raise £5.8 million from fundraising and £6.5 million in retail income. Quite simply, the more funds it has, the bigger difference it can make to local children and families.

About EACH

East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) supports families and provides care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk, as well as Cambridgeshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The Nook, set in beautiful grounds in the village of Framingham Earl, near Norwich, was opened by the charity’s Royal Patron, HRH the Duchess of Cambridge, in November 2019. EACH also has two other hospices - the Treehouse, in Ipswich, and at Milton, near Cambridge.

HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, the Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospice at the opening of The Nook in 2019 - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospice

EACH is there for families in their hour of need – a lifeline at the most unimaginably hard times. Families who use EACH services feel safe and comfortable, allowing them to spend precious time together and create memories that will last forever.

This is thanks to the amazing work, knowledge and expertise of the organisation’s specialist team, including nurses, counsellors, care assistants, play specialists, music therapists, art therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, a family therapist, chaplains, chefs and housekeeping staff.

A family, supported by East Anglia's Children's Hospice, enjoys the Winter Wonderland - Credit: East Anglia's Children's Hospice

EACH makes the world of difference to so many, including families like Norfolk-based David and Mary Taylor.

David and Mary’s son, Jude, died within a month of being born, in 2014. He had hypoplastic left-heart syndrome – a complex and rare heart defect present at birth whereby the left side of the heart is critically underdeveloped.

David, now an active volunteer for EACH, says he, Mary and son Ethan will always be thankful for the support they received at Quidenham (EACH’s former Norfolk base before the Nook opened in Framingham Earl in 2019).

“People don’t realise or appreciate just how much EACH supports people like ourselves,” he said.

“I think of the bereavement team as the ‘secret service’, because to me they’re unsung heroes. As a family, they effectively put us back together after losing Jude and for that, I’ll always be thankful.

“I volunteer because I lost my son and I’m always very open about my reasons for being involved and supporting the charity.

“It’s because I have personal experience and know first-hand what a massive difference EACH makes.

“I’m proud to represent bereaved parents when it comes to volunteering and hope my involvement sends out a powerful message.

“It’s a charity I love and I strongly believe in everything it does. People just think of children dying in a hospice and while sad things obviously happen, it’s about so much more.”

Children's Hospice Week

What better time to support East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) than during Children’s Hospice Week?

This year’s event runs from 20th to 26th June and is the only week of the year dedicated to supporting children’s hospices and palliative care services across the UK.

EACH supports families and cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across Norfolk, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Essex.

East Anglia's Children's Hospice's The Nook at Framingham Earl. - Credit: Mike Page

However, it relies on public backing and provides its vital, specialist medical and emotional support completely free of charge.

The majority of its income comes from voluntary donations so now is a fitting time to help champion this very special cause.

The theme of Children’s Hospice Week is #ForTheChildren, emphasising that every child, young person and family has their own incredible, inspiring story.

It’s about making the most of life, no matter how short, and everything EACH does is for the children, young people and families it supports. You can make a difference.

Find out more about the charity at https://www.each.org.uk/ and their registered charity number is 1069284.