Speed concerns after driver caught at 106mph on NDR

PUBLISHED: 06:59 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:00 02 July 2020

Speeding motorists have been targeted on the NDR, with one caught driving at 106mph.

The Norfolk and Suffolk roads policing team carried out checks on the NDR and on Middle Road, in Little Plumstead on Monday evening.

In one hour they record 13 drivers going over the speed limit across both locations.

Of the six drivers speeding on the NDR, one vehicle was reportedly driving at 104mph and another at 106mph.

On Middle Road, which is a 30mph limit, seven vehicles drove over the speed limit, the highest of which was recorded at 56mph.

A Broadland Police spokesman said: “Officers are aware of concerns regarding noise from vehicles gathering on Broadland Business Park as well as those that use excess speed on the NDR.

“We ask that you remain patient with us when using the 101 number, especially at peak times over the weekend. Officers are taking enforcement action as often as they are able to.

“We are working with the County Council and Business Park Estate Team to address these issues. We thank local residents and the general public for their support.”

