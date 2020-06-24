More than 2,000 speeding drivers snared by police during two-week campaign

Norfolk Constabulary caught more than 2,000 people speeding over a two-week campaign. Picture: Simon Finlay

Speeding tickets will be falling onto the doorsteps of more than 2,000 motorists in the county following a two-week campaign from Norfolk Constabulary.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

PCC Lorne Green with Inspector for Roads Policing, Jonathan Chapman in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY PCC Lorne Green with Inspector for Roads Policing, Jonathan Chapman in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Between Monday, May 25 and Sunday, June 7, the police carried out a speed awareness campaign, which saw officers carrying out patrols across Norfolk’s roads.

And the fortnight-long campaign saw more than 2,000 motorists caught breaking speed limits along the county’s highways.

Of the 2,024 motorists snared, 1,788 were travelling by car, 45 on motorcycles, 171 in vans and 20 in lorries.

While the vast majority - 1,354 - were found to be breaking limits in 30mph areas, 199 of those caught were on roads with a 70mph limit.

An infographic showing the results of a two week police speeding campaign. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary An infographic showing the results of a two week police speeding campaign. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

You may also want to watch:

Chief Inspector Kris Barnard, head of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit, said: “It is encouraging that as we have seen traffic flow steadily increase with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, a large majority of drivers in Norfolk have stuck to the speed limits.

“We work closely with our partners all-year round to target those that chose to drive too fast as speeding is one of the ‘fatal four’ offences which makes you more likely to be killed or seriously injured in a collision - alongside drink driving, driving whilst using a mobile phone and not wearing a seatbelt.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – the limit is set at the maximum safe speed to travel on a particular stretch of road. Drivers shouldn’t use these limits as targets; there are always other factors to consider including other road users, levels of traffic and weather conditions. The faster you are travelling, the less time you have to react to the unexpected and stop safely.”

Lorne Green, Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner, added: “The simple fact is that dangerous driving - including through excessive speed - kills.

“With more drivers returning to our roads, I urge you to think of other road users but also remember the life you save may even be your own.”

The campaign saw 1,650 motorists caught be either fixed or mobile cameras, while the remainder were caught by police officers on patrol.