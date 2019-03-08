‘Right now I’m feeling like the luckiest woman alive’ - Driver describes life-changing moment after lorry overturns on road

Search

PUBLISHED: 16:53 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:25 16 March 2019

A Banham Poultry lorry overturned in high winds on the A47. Picture: Geraldine Scott

A mother-of-two has described the “life-changing moment” when a lorry, which was blown over by high winds on a busy commuter road, almost crushed her.

Jo Chandler, a former pupil of Aylsham High, said the moment a lorry overturned in front of her was Jo Chandler, a former pupil of Aylsham High, said the moment a lorry overturned in front of her was "life-changing". Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Jo Chandler, of Easton, near Norwich, was approaching the A47 roundabout in her car, just moments away from home, when she spotted a Banham Poultry lorry approaching from the right.

As she began to join the road, she noticed the back end of the curtain-sided lorry start to wobble.

In a fraction of a second, she took the decision to carry out an emergency stop just as the whole lorry tipped on its side and fell only a few feet away from the front of her car.

Ms Chandler said the incident, which happened on today (Saturday, March 16), was life-changing and it has since made her “sit and reflect on everything”.

She added: “A few feet further forward and I would now not be here and neither would my daughter or partner.”

The 43-year-old, who is originally from Aylsham in north Norfolk, described how her “incredible” partner Mark Overton managed to climb on top of the lorry and break his way into the cab to give its driver first aid ahead of the arrival of the emergency services.

Ms Chandler’s daughter Chloe was also in the car with them at the time.

She added: “Right now I’m feeling like the luckiest woman alive. Hug those around you a little bit tighter tonight. From me.”

The poultry lorry, which was carrying a cargo of chickens, overturned on the Easton roundabout of the A47 after being blown over in the wind .

Police were called at 1.07pm after the lorry had overturned and spent the afternoon recovering the vehicle and clearing the road.

The roundabout was flowing freely and none of the chickens escaped, police said.

A police spokesman added: “We think the wind caught the side of the lorry and flipped it over.

“The driver is a little shocked and dazed but there is no major injuries involved.”

The driver was checked over by medical professionals while police cleared the incident.

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, and police reiterated for motorists to drive according to the conditions of the road.

A Banham Poultry lorry overturned in high winds on the A47. Picture: Geraldine Scott

