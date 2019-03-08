Search

Lorry carrying chickens blown over in high winds on A47 roundabout

PUBLISHED: 13:43 16 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 16 March 2019

A lorry has been blown over in high winds on the Easton roundabout approaching Norwich. Picture: Google

Archant

A lorry carrying a cargo of chickens has overturned on the Easton roundabout of the A47 after being blown over in the wind.

Police were called at 1.07pm after the lorry had overturned, and are in the “early stages” of recovering the vehicle and clearing the road.

The roundabout is flowing freely and none of the chickens escaped, police said.

A spokesman said: “We think the wind has caught the side of the lorry and flipped it over.

“The driver is a little shocked and dazed but there is no major injuries involved. We are in the process of talking to the driver and making sure he is okay medically.

“On the back of his lorry is lots of chickens, which is unfortunate. They are still inside and we are in the early stages of getting this cleared up.”

There were no other vehicles involved in the collision, and police have reiterated for motorists to drive according to the conditions of the road.

