Dessert shop brand expanding as it announces third branch

Published: 10:48 AM May 7, 2021

A dessert shop business which started in King's Lynn is expanding and moving into a nearby town.

WaffleOpolis, a waffle shop business with units in King's Lynn, has now expanded into Downham Market and plans to serve waffle desserts with ice cream and toppings and milkshakes to the community next month.

The new store will be located in Wales Court, where Reeds Toy Store was previously, and will bring six new jobs.

Directors Gary Kerr and Jaimie Manning said they are "excited" about the venture and plan to open the new store in early June following a "total new facelift".

They currently have units at the Saturday Market Place and Tower Street in King's Lynn.

Announcing the news to the local community in Facebook posts, they initially hinted at the new location with pictures of parts of scenes in the town including the bus shelter in The Hollies car park.

In a later post they confirmed the business is coming to Downham Market.

Mr Kerr said: "We have a lot of work to do, but are many steps ahead as this is our third WaffleOpolis.

"We are most excited about our first unit outside of King's Lynn and so pleased that Downham Market is the first to break that boundary."

The store will be set up to predominately cater for takeaways but it will be offering a few seats.

A Facebook post said that work has started immediately and the directors said it will be "ready in no time". It also told people to watch out for job opportunities.

WaffleOpolis offers a variety of waffle and milkshake concoctions including signature 'bubble waffles' such as banoffee, salted caramel and rocky road, and waffles on a stick.

People in the town have expressed their excitement about the new store opening.

One said: "I can't wait, and my two kids are so excited. We love going to Lynn and now to be closer to home we are so pleased and can't wait to get waffles and shakes."

Another said: "My taste buds are going crazy."

The shop will be open seven days a week from 12pm to 10pm.