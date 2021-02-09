Homestore owner hopes customers will show support after lockdown

Published: 6:00 PM February 9, 2021

The owner of a Norfolk store has launched a new website to keep business going as it suffers during lockdown with a reduced "skeleton crew."

Jim Carlile, owner of Reeds Homestore in Downham Market, which is shut because of the third lockdown, has said customer orders are keeping cash coming in but business is suffering "big time" after the majority of staff were furloughed.

He said January and February are the busiest months of the year for taking orders and a reduced crew are dealing with deliveries and accounts during the week.

Mr Carlile said: "This lockdown is similar to the second lockdown insofar as we are still receiving deliveries in from suppliers to fulfil customer orders.

"We are able to offer click and collect from the Downham Market store and some customers have taken advantage of that."

"We launched a new online website the week before Christmas which has worked well, it is still in it’s infancy currently as it only has furniture, beds and upholstery on but we have taken orders, we know there’s a lot more to do."

Reeds Toy Store on Wales Court has officially closed following a decision in June last year as a result of it not being as "profitable as expected."

The plan was for the store to shut in January but Mr Carlile said that was taken away from them because of lockdown.

He said: "We closed on Christmas Eve like most retailers, which cost me dearly as I still have a lot of unsold toy stock.

"When we are allowed to reopen, all the existing stock that was left will be sold at half price in the homestore."

The owner added that currently it is not a "level playing field" with the amount of quasi retailers who can still open and trade, which he said is open to debate.

But he hopes when his homestore does reopen, customers will support them like they did after the two previous lockdowns.

He added: "We are a trusted, family owned business that delivers to our customers high standards of service with a wide choice of goods all at competitive price."