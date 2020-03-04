Search

New 'vigour' to save town's cinema, leaders say

PUBLISHED: 15:01 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 04 March 2020

Downham Market Town Hall where the cinema is held. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Downham Market Town Hall where the cinema is held. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Archant

Town leaders say there is a renewed "vigour" to keep its cinema going after a warning that it may close.

Downham Market Town Council is focusing its attention on saving the town's cinema and making it more suitable for the community after recent reaction proved there is still a desire for it.

It comes after the council warned the town risked losing it after turnout dropped, making it not financially viable to continue.

They appealed for volunteers to come forward to help run it and have been putting more focus on advertising and improving it.

The cinema, held in Downham Market Town Hall, has been running for around five years and was started after people in the community asked for one.

Councillors discussed its future at a town council meeting on Tuesday, March 3 and are optimistic the new changes will encourage more people to use it.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "It's been really positive, a lot of work has gone into it.

"We've been advertising it really well- a lot on Facebook.

"We've had some volunteers come forward, and there's now a real vigour to keep it going.

"We weren't sure about it before, but now we know people are wanting it."

Around 100 people attended the last showing, which is almost double the number of people who regularly used it previously.

Mrs Oliver said: "The last two showings have vastly increased in terms of numbers, which is why we're committed to continue running it and encourage more people to attend.

"We can see people are wanting it and they are increasingly coming out now.

"Before it was getting lower and lower and a lot of people aren't really aware it's there.

"The town council has responded to the community and we are going forward with new ideas and a choice of films for all.

"We're going to do more on Facebook and put up more posters around town so people know about it."

The next film is the Lion King and it will be shown on Thursday, March 26 at 4pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets are £5 and can be purchased from Mackies Card Shop on the High Street, the Town Council offices at Paradise Road or on the door.

