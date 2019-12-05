Search

'Use it or lose it'- people urged to use town cinema

PUBLISHED: 13:51 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 05 December 2019

A town has been warned it could lose its cinema if people do not use it.

Downham Market Town Council is urging members of the public and volunteers to come forward to use the cinema after interest declined.

The cinema, held in Downham Market Town Hall, shows films monthly and roughly 40 people currently attend, which the council said is not financially viable.

Elaine Oliver, town clerk, said: "We risk losing it if it carries on the way it is, we just want to know why not enough people are attending.

"I'd like the town hall to be full and we can only do what our people allow us to do... We want to make to make it more universal and for everyone."

The cinema, which has been running for around five years, was started as a result of people wanting one in the town.

Currently, the film Judy will be shown on Thursday, January 23, but the town council will be holding a meeting in the new year to hear from the public and make a decision on the cinema's future.

