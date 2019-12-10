Search

Advanced search

Devastated family business owner reopens less than 24 hours after blaze

PUBLISHED: 15:37 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 10 December 2019

Patrick Hannant, 60, said restoring the secondary workshop could take up to a year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Patrick Hannant, 60, said restoring the secondary workshop could take up to a year. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

A rural garage owner has vowed to "look on the bright side" after fire tore through a building, leaving the family business without electricity or water.

A Robin Hood S3 Kit car - a two year refurbishment project - was destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Ruth LawesA Robin Hood S3 Kit car - a two year refurbishment project - was destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Oliver Hannant, 26, from Buxton, runs the Pound Garage on Buxton Road in Frettenham and said he was devastated when a fire broke out at the 36-year-old family business yesterday afternoon - but reopened today at 8am.

Four fire crews were sent to tackle the blaze which destroyed the secondary workshop, tools including a tyre machine, and a two-year passion project - the fix-up of a Robin Hood S3 kit car.

But Mr Hannant, who has been in charge of the garage for three years and is the only full-time member of staff, has pledged to remain optimistic.

He said: "It was a disappointment but you've got to look on the bright side. We will probably struggle for a few weeks and the loss of the building will take a chunk of income, but I'm already servicing a car from a passer-by this morning.

The Pound Garage opened at 8am the morning after the blaze, and are using a generator while the electricity is off. Picture: Ruth LawesThe Pound Garage opened at 8am the morning after the blaze, and are using a generator while the electricity is off. Picture: Ruth Lawes

You may also want to watch:

"And the community in Frettenham has really rallied around us. Even staff at the pub, The Rose and Crown, which was forced shut by the fire, came over to offer us drinks while it was all kicking off."

Read more: Fire tears through rural garage business

Mr Hannant was in the office building processing an invoice when a parts delivery driver alerted him to billowing smoke from the secondary workshop.

He said: "There aren't any words to describe how I felt when I realised it was a fire. The first thing I did was drag all the gas bottles out and then I grabbed every fire extinguisher I could but the flames were out of control."

His silent business partner and uncle, Patrick Hannant, 60, added: "We just had to stand and watch it go. But now we have just got to try and continue."

The fire destroyed the secondary workshop, used for storage and long-term car repairs, and has cut off all electricity and water to the rest of the garage.

Mr Hannant said: "That is the bigger problem. At the moment we are using a temporary generator with a four-hour fuel life but there isn't enough energy for the machine which lifts cars so I'll have to go underneath them on the floor which isn't that pleasant. Hopefully it won't be long until it is fixed."

He added the repair of the secondary workshop will take up to a year according to the insurance company.

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

Putting ‘Popsicle’ on headstone a grave error, says church judge

Caroline Walden, of Fakenham, has won her battle to have the words ‘dad and grandad’ written on her father John's headstone. Pictured with her mother Pauline Walden (left) at St Mary's Church, Syderstone. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Greater Anglia to axe food and drink on numerous trains

Greater Anglia is axing catering services on some of its Norwich to London trains Photo: Getty Images

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

No slogans, nothing revealing: school sets 19 rules for non-uniform day

Cromer Academy's head teacher, Antony Little. Picture: Cromer Academy/ Angela Sharpe Photography/ Getty Images

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists