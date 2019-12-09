Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a garage near Norwich.

A section of Buxton Road in Frettenhamhas been cordoned off while crews tackle a blaze. Picture: Ruth Lawes A section of Buxton Road in Frettenhamhas been cordoned off while crews tackle a blaze. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Four crews were sent the Pound Garage on Buxton Road in Frettenham after a fire broke out at around 3.25pm on Monday December 9.

Crew manager Shaun Hearn said it was a difficult fire to extinguish because of overhead electricity poles which had to be isolated.

The fire was extinguished at around 4.41pm but crews were this evening still working to dampen down the garage.

Three police officers were also on the scene.

A section of Buxton Road has been cordoned off from Pound Garage to the Rose and Crown pub.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, although an investigation will start in the morning.

Norfolk fire will return later in the evening to check there are no new hotspots.