How to attend Queen's lying in state

Details about how people can attend the Queen's lying-in-state have been revealed - Credit: PA

Details on how people can attend the Queen's lying in state have been revealed as the public has been warned to expect long queues that could mean standing for hours overnight.

Those wishing to pay their respect at the late monarch’s coffin in Westminster Hall, London, will be able to visit 24 hours a day from 5pm on Wednesday, September 14 until 6.30am on the day of the funeral on Monday September 19.

But the government has issued a warning that the queue will continuously move, with little chance to rest or sit down, and the very long line of those waiting is expected to stretch through central London.

Visitors will also face airport-style security checks, with tight restrictions on what can be taken in.

Flowers, tributes, candles, flags, photos, hampers, sleeping bags, blankets, folding chairs and camping equipment will all be banned, with only one small bag per person permitted.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to make their way to the capital for the proceedings.

The Queen’s closed coffin will rest on a raised platform, called a catafalque, in the ancient Westminster Hall, draped in the Royal Standard with the Orb and Sceptre placed on top.

Delays to public transport and road closures around the area are expected and people are being urged to check ahead and plan accordingly.

Government guidance stated: “Please note that the queue is expected to be very long. You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down, as the queue will keep moving.”

It also asked people to think carefully about whether to take youngsters with them.

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you."

Details of the route for the lying-in-state queue will be published on Tuesday, September 13.

The queue may close early to ensure as many visitors as possible can enter before the lying-in-state period comes to an end.

Step-free and accessible options are available for those who need them.