Shoppers being 'held hostage' in Tesco car park as A47 crash brings town to standstill

Shoppers stuck in Dereham Tesco following a crash on the A47. Picture: Louise Lake Louise Lake

A major crash on the A47 has resulted in scores of shoppers becoming "held hostage" in the car park of a Tesco supermarket - with some having been stuck for more than two hours.

Following the fatal crash in Little Fransham on Friday, traffic was brought to a standstill in the area, particularly in the Dereham area where traffic is being diverted.

As a consequence, the car park of the Tesco Extra store on Kingston Road has been brought to a complete gridlock - with shoppers unable to get out of the supermarket exit.

Among them is 32-year-old Louise Lake, of North Tuddenham, who has been stuck in the car park for more than an hour.

She said: "It feels like we are being held hostage. The car park is at a complete standstill - it is accessed at a roundabout where you have to give right of way but because there is so much traffic nobody is able to get out of the exit.

"My husband and I have been here more than an hour but there are families here who have been there even longer, with young children. "There's no traffic control at all - it is ridiculous."

Posting on Twitter, a spokesman for KonectBuses said: "Due to queuing diverted traffic avoiding the A47 closure, buses on service 4 are getting stuck in Dereham Tesco car park.

"As a result we will be temporarily diverting away from Tesco, please use stops on Yaxham Road instead."

Mrs Lake added that members of the public had now started providing their own traffic control, acting as marshals in the lieu of emergency services.

Tesco has been approached for comment.

