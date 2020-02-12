Search

Advanced search

Free subs for customers at store's grand reopening event

PUBLISHED: 11:29 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 12 February 2020

The owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat (pictured), has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat (pictured), has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Archant

Free subs will be on the menu during the grand reopening of a high street favourite.

The owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat (pictured right), has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Mr Manghat is pictured with new manager, Andrew Turner (left). Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPThe owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat (pictured right), has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Mr Manghat is pictured with new manager, Andrew Turner (left). Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Staff at the newly refurbished Subway, based in the Market Place in Dereham, will be handing them out to customers who purchase any six-inch sub on Valentine's Day.

It comes following the store undergoing its first facelift since opening its doors in the town nearly thirteen years ago.

Owner Jyothi Manghat took over its running in June 2013 and said the work had been done "for the people of Dereham".

"We've done something that is brand new," he said.

The owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat, has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Pictured is the outside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPThe owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat, has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Pictured is the outside. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

"It's really for the benefit of the people in the town."

Two new job roles have been created at the eatery, with interviews taking place this week, as well as the introduction of new manager Andrew Turner.

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: New Subway store to open on retail park

Mr Turner said: "We've been really busy but it's really exciting to see the changes."

Mr Manghat added: "Subway Dereham first opened its doors in 2007 with a queue of customers eagerly waiting to sample the American brand.

"Since then we've served over 40,000 customers and gained some loyal regulars who can still fondly recall visiting in the early days when they were in school.

"All the store needed was a fresh new look to bring it up to date and, as the franchisee, I am excited to reveal the store's fresh new face following its refurbishment."

The design of the store is called 'fresh forward' and has incorporated Subway's iconic yellow and green colours.

The store was closed for six days while the work took place with shop fitters spending between 12 to 14 hours a day on the job to get it finished.

And although it reopened its doors again on Saturday, February 8, Mr Manghat is looking forward to showing off its new look at the grand reopening which takes place on Friday, February 14, at 11am.

The offer of buy one six-inch sub and get another free will run on the same day from 11am to 6pm. Subway is an American restaurant franchise which sells submarine sandwiches and salads. As of October 2019, it was in 41,512 locations in more than 100 countries, with more than half in the United States.

Most Read

Police chief to leave due to Norfolk travel distances

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green has voiced his frustration over the amount of travelling that the job requires of him. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘The NDR coastal road’: Maps give stark warning over flooding risk for Norfolk and Suffolk

A map shows what would happen to Norfolk if sea levels rise. The darker colours represent increasing sea level rises. Pic: European Environment Agency.

‘We have soldiers around the town’: council says it will protest against haulage firm

Victor Lukaniuk plans to protest at Rory J Holbrook rail siding site at Brandon train station. Photo: Rory J Holbrook Ltd

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Most Read

Rush hour traffic problems as snow falls across Norfolk

Ian Steel captured photos of snow falling in Snettisham. Picture: Ian Steel

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Storm Ciara: Schools closed following power cuts brought on by storm

Garboldisham Church Primary School is one of a number of schools closed today. Picture: Keith Evans

Woman in 30s dies after car collides with tree

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near where a woman died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Restaurant closes just months after grand opening

The Blue Iris restaurant, when it was officially opened last year. The business is now for sale. Pic: Archant library.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Region braced for Storm Dennis as weather warning extended

Storm Ciara brought down trees in Norfolk. Picture: Neil Perry

Man back from ‘jaws of death’ after huge tumour removed from belly

Reza Khosravi underwent a bowel transplant operation after being diagnosed with a rare cancer. Picture: Irina Valentino

City restaurant fights back after low food hygiene rating

Spice Lounge has recently been awarded a 4 star food hygiene rating. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Seafront hotel up for sale for £1 million

The Nelson Hotel in Great Yarmouth has been put up for sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Takeaway given zero food hygiene rating bounces back with new score

Cleopatra in Norwich, on Knowland Grove. Photo: Lauren Cope
Drive 24