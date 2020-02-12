Free subs for customers at store's grand reopening event

The owner of Dereham's Subway, Jyothi Manghat (pictured), has seen the store undergo its first refurbishment since taking over in June 2013. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

Free subs will be on the menu during the grand reopening of a high street favourite.

Staff at the newly refurbished Subway, based in the Market Place in Dereham, will be handing them out to customers who purchase any six-inch sub on Valentine's Day.

It comes following the store undergoing its first facelift since opening its doors in the town nearly thirteen years ago.

Owner Jyothi Manghat took over its running in June 2013 and said the work had been done "for the people of Dereham".

"We've done something that is brand new," he said.

"It's really for the benefit of the people in the town."

Two new job roles have been created at the eatery, with interviews taking place this week, as well as the introduction of new manager Andrew Turner.

Mr Turner said: "We've been really busy but it's really exciting to see the changes."

Mr Manghat added: "Subway Dereham first opened its doors in 2007 with a queue of customers eagerly waiting to sample the American brand.

"Since then we've served over 40,000 customers and gained some loyal regulars who can still fondly recall visiting in the early days when they were in school.

"All the store needed was a fresh new look to bring it up to date and, as the franchisee, I am excited to reveal the store's fresh new face following its refurbishment."

The design of the store is called 'fresh forward' and has incorporated Subway's iconic yellow and green colours.

The store was closed for six days while the work took place with shop fitters spending between 12 to 14 hours a day on the job to get it finished.

And although it reopened its doors again on Saturday, February 8, Mr Manghat is looking forward to showing off its new look at the grand reopening which takes place on Friday, February 14, at 11am.

The offer of buy one six-inch sub and get another free will run on the same day from 11am to 6pm. Subway is an American restaurant franchise which sells submarine sandwiches and salads. As of October 2019, it was in 41,512 locations in more than 100 countries, with more than half in the United States.