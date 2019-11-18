Search

Advanced search

New Subway store to open on retail park

PUBLISHED: 18:07 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 18 November 2019

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A new Subway store is set to open its doors next month.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick HowesA new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

Signs have gone up at the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft confirming that the "new store" will be opening soon.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick HowesA new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

With the popular brand "now hiring" work is under way at the retail park on Peto Way in a shop unit measuring 2,300sq ft and 214sq m.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick HowesA new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

It is set to open next month (December) in the former Maplin store, which closed in June 2018.

The new Barnardo's store has opened its doors on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesThe new Barnardo's store has opened its doors on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Since the closure of the electronics retailer at Lowestoft, the retail park unit has remained empty and has now been sub-divided into two units.

Last week, the Barnardo's store at the retail park moved into the larger 4,000sq ft unit that previously was part of the old Maplin store, next to Morrisons.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be created by the new eaterie, but it is set to become the third Subway store in Lowestoft - with others at London Road North (Lowestoft town centre) and at the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, which opened a few months ago.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Founder of Redwell Brewery faces trial for fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: An urgent warning to anyone who’s never owned a home

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

East of England Ambulance Service worker David Glenton has been struck off after sexually assaulting a student. Photo: EEAST

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Taxi driver David Thompson's Toyota Avensis was badly damaged when a brick was thrown at car on the A143. Picture: David Thompson

We tried Norwich’s new roast dinner delivery service

Roast dinner delivery from OffSeasons Norwich with all the trimmings Credit: James Randle

Mum-of-three bucks retail trend by opening third high street store

The Aurina shop in Bungay with shop owner Aurina Lambert. Pic: Aurina

New Subway store to open on retail park

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

School bids for eco-friendly building to replace its ‘poor quality’ hall

Norwich Road Academy is hoping to build a new dining hall. Picture: Rebecca Murphy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists