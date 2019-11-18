New Subway store to open on retail park

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A new Subway store is set to open its doors next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

Signs have gone up at the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft confirming that the "new store" will be opening soon.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

With the popular brand "now hiring" work is under way at the retail park on Peto Way in a shop unit measuring 2,300sq ft and 214sq m.

A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes A new Subway store is set to open its doors in Lowestoft in December. Pictures: Mick Howes

It is set to open next month (December) in the former Maplin store, which closed in June 2018.

The new Barnardo's store has opened its doors on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes The new Barnardo's store has opened its doors on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Since the closure of the electronics retailer at Lowestoft, the retail park unit has remained empty and has now been sub-divided into two units.

Last week, the Barnardo's store at the retail park moved into the larger 4,000sq ft unit that previously was part of the old Maplin store, next to Morrisons.

It is not yet known how many jobs will be created by the new eaterie, but it is set to become the third Subway store in Lowestoft - with others at London Road North (Lowestoft town centre) and at the Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft, which opened a few months ago.