Couple's dream wedding in tatters as hotel ceases trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. Bradley Wortley and Tori Vassiere. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY/ Bradley Wortley Archant

A couple have been left without a wedding venue and £1,600 out of pocket after a Norfolk hotel ceased trading.

Bradley Wortley, 33, and Tori Vassiere, 30, from Dereham, booked their wedding with The Manor Hotel, Mundesley in October 2019 just a few days after they got engaged.

On December 19 the hotel wrote a post on Facebook announcing that they had made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

In the post, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "It is with great sadness that due to a downturn in business in an ever challenging market place, management have made the decision to cease trading with immediate effect.

"We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour."

Mr Wortley said: "We were having a short engagement due to the fact that my mother is a terminal cancer patient and we wanted her to be able to see us get married.

"Tori was at her Christmas do at the time and I was in work when I was sent a screenshot of the post from the hotel. I had to pick up Tori and go home because I was so upset."

The couple had booked their wedding day for February 22, 2020 and put down a deposit of £1,500 for the wedding package and another £100 for the bridal suite.

Mr Wortley said: "They are not replying to calls, emails, messages and we have even gone to the hotel to find it closed.

"I have contacted the manager on several occasions and it just rings with no answer.

"It's been a particularly tough time with my mother's illness and the wedding problems.

"I am in the process of emailing multiple venues in Norfolk hoping that someone will be able to save our day but due to The Manor Hotel taking our money we are very limited on what we can afford.

"All our family completely booked out the hotel for the wedding as well, I feel awful because now they won't get their money back either."

People were also left without dinner on Christmas Day as they had not been told by the hotel they had ceased trading.

One woman said: "As I do not have Facebook I did not see the post and turned up on Christmas Day for my dinner to find the doors closed.

"We missed out on dinner as we did not have a booking for anywhere else, Christmas was ruined."

The Owners of Fish n Fry chip shop in the village helped out by offering people that had been let down by the hotel fish and chips.

The Manor Hotel has been approached for comment.

