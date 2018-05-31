Video

Hotel has taken hundreds of bookings despite ceasing trading

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley.

A Norfolk hotel and restaurant which has ceased trading is still taking online bookings for rooms and reservations for tables.

Almost 1500 people have prepaid for a meal with prosecco at The Manor Hotel in Mundesley through the online deal finder, Groupon.

Almost 1500 people have pre-paid for a meal with prosecco at The Manor Hotel in Mundesley through the online deal finder, Groupon.

The business announced on December 19 that they would cease trading with immediate affect after a 'downturn in business in an ever challenging market place.'

In a statement posted on Facebook, The Manor Hotel, run by Steven Williams, said: "We have endeavoured over many months to find a way through but have been unable.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers that have enjoyed many events at the hotel, our staff and apologise to those that have upcoming events we are unable to honour."

Bradley and Tori who booked their wedding through The Manor Hotel in Mundesley.

The Groupon offer gives customers a starter including soup of the day with a roll, sweet chilli king prawns or deep fried whitebait served with brown bread and butter.

A main meal of a steak and kidney pudding served with mashed potato, peas and carrots, grilled 8oz sirloin steak served with chips, mushrooms, tomato and salad garnish or a giant Yorkshire pudding filled with three pork sausages and creamy mash is also offered.

The hotel website is still allowing people to book a table or even pay for a room at the hotel, with no mention of its closure.

One couple, Bradley Wortley, 33, and Tori Vaissiere, 30, from Dereham, have been left without a wedding venue and £1,600 out of pocket after the hotel ceased trading.

Members of their family have also been left out of pocket after paying for rooms at the hotel.

The hotel website is still allowing people to book a table or even pay for a room at the hotel, with no mention of its closure.

Karina and Peter Smart, the couple's aunt and uncle, said: "My terminally ill sister had commented on how nice it would be if all the family could stay overnight to have breakfast together after the wedding.

"As a surprise my husband and I booked an overnight stay, this booking was not made until December 13.

"I feel that we were sold this booking under false pretence as the hotel ceased trading the following week.

"Bradley and Tori will still get married but it is all the added stress everyone does not need."

The Manor Hotel and Groupon have been approached for comment.