'We've got a serious fire in our belly' - Dereham band's post-Covid tour
- Credit: Archant
The singer of a rock band with origins in Dereham has said the thought of performing live in Norwich is "euphoric", as the group prepares to embark on a UK tour dubbed ‘Better Late than Never’.
Bad Touch will headline at the city’s Waterfront studio on November 17.
“We love it there, it’s an old stomping ground for us,” said frontman Stevie Westwood.
“We saw so many bands there, and it’s always a firm favourite for Bad Touch to play [at] - we feel it is our home venue,” he added.
The band had hoped to go on tour in March 2020, before the pandemic put paid to those plans.
Mr Westwood said: “Anyone who has seen Bad Touch knows that we are all about the people and the gigs.
“We’re constantly on the road and it’s really, really sucked the last 14 months because it’s been taken away from all of us.
“We’ve got a serious fire in our belly and we cannot wait to get back out there and play some stuff from our new album Kiss the Sky.”
In June last year, the band released a song in aid of the Music Venue Trust, and on the August bank holiday, they played Brickfest at the Norfolk Showground.
Formed in 2009 by guitarists Daniel 'Seeks' Seekings and Rob Glendinning, who met at school in Dereham, the band is still comprised of its original line-up, and has undergone a subtle musical evolution.
"We’ve chilled out a bit, we’re not quite as in your face," said Mr Westwood.
"I like to think the word is matured. The fire is still there, just the way we go about it is more chilled out.
"We stick to what we know: feel-good rock for the soul, and that’s what we aim to give to people.
He added: "Just to be playing with my brothers again on stage with fans old and new is a euphoric thing to think of at the minute, because the whole Covid thing has realigned everything - you don’t realise what you’ve got until it’s gone.
"We’re now more fired up than ever to get back out there and just make people feel good."