Decision on Norwich cocktail bar licence due today

Bond in Norwich, on Tombland. Photo: Google Archant

A decision is due to be made on a licence review at a city centre cocktail bar.

An application was lodged with Norwich City Council to have the licence reviewed at Bond, on Tombland, in order to prevent public nuisance.

Lodged by a nearby resident, the bid says the bar’s outside terrace is open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, which is keeping neighbours at the 56-apartment St Cuthbert’s House up at night.

The applicant, Toby Matthews, said: “The level of noise and the time in which it takes place makes it impossible for many residents to sleep, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, myself included.”

Some moves introduced to mitigate the noise, such as throwing away glass bottles in batches rather than individually, had not been successful, he said in the application.

A spokesperson for Bond said they opened until 2am but their licensing hours were until 3am, and that they were happy to work with residents by turning down the music if it was too loud.

They said they had not received many complaints over noise, but wouldn’t want to upset residents.

Norwich City Council’s licensing sub-committee is due to determine the application on Monday morning.