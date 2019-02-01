Noise complaints see bid to review Norwich wine and cocktail bar’s licence

Complaints over noise from a city centre cocktail and wine bar have led to a bid to review its licence.

An application has been lodged with Norwich City Council to have the premises licence at Bond, on Tombland, reviewed to prevent public nuisance.

In the application, submitted by Toby Matthews, it says the bar’s outside terrace is in use until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays, which is keeping neighbours at the 56-apartment St Cuthbert’s House up at night.

“The level of noise and the time in which it takes place makes it impossible for many residents to sleep, especially on Friday and Saturday nights, myself included,” Mr Matthews said in the bid.

He said issues had been reported previously, but a lack of response from the council’s environmental health team had created a feeling of “helplessness”.

“The beer garden is raucous on Friday and Saturday nights, even (or especially) after midnight,” the application says. “So much so that it feels like your windows are open, even when they’re firmly shut (and double glazed).

“This is compounded by the loud music, with the doors to the beer garden often left open, giving no insulation at all to music that is far louder than necessary.”

He said measures to quieten the music didn’t work, and often it meant staying awake until the bar had closed, “curtailing your weekend”.

Some moves introduced to mitigate the noise, such as throwing away glass bottles in batches rather than individually, had not been successful, he said in the application.

A spokesperson for Bond said they opened until 2am but their licensing hours were until 3am, and that they were happy to work with residents by turning down the music if it was too loud.

They said they had not received many complaints over noise, but wouldn’t want to upset residents.

Mr Matthews said he did not want to see the licence revoked entirely, but would hope the beer garden could be closed by midnight, the music quietened and the doors at the back of the building, facing residents, closed by midnight.

“While accepting that living in the city centre comes with the (welcome) hum of the city, we must not allow city centre residents to be treated with indifference,” he said.

The application was received by the city council on January 29, with residents given until February 26 to comment.