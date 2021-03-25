News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Death of man found at beauty spot not suspicious

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 12:48 PM March 25, 2021   
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Police have confirmed the death of James Brownlee is not being treated as suspicious - Credit: Norfolk Police

The death of a man whose body was found in a Norfolk beauty spot is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed. 

On Saturday morning, a body was discovered at Whitlingham along the river bank, provisionally identified as being that of 25-year-old James Brownlee.

Police have confirmed that following a post mortem examination, his death is not being treated as suspicious. 

The examination, which was held on Tuesday, was unable to establish a medical cause of death, but police say while his death is unexplained, it is not suspicious.

An inquest into his death will open in due course, with a file being prepared for the coroner. 

Mr Brownlee, of William Kett Close in Norwich, was last seen at an address in Recorder Road in Norwich on Feburary 5.

He was reported missing three days later, but police were called to Whitlingham Lane at 8.43am on Saturday, March 20 follow reports a body had been found., 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pregnant woman's heartache after husband's sudden death
  2. 2 New bid to replace £595,000 seafront house with 'striking' family home
  3. 3 Noise warning issued due to training at RAF Lakenheath
  1. 4 Pub for sale after owners faced 'barrage of abuse' over homes plan
  2. 5 'Valuable' free car park bought by council to prevent it being sold off
  3. 6 Man who started dealing drugs after losing job jailed 28 months
  4. 7 Norfolk's new temporary chief constable revealed
  5. 8 Chief constable Simon Bailey to step down from Norfolk force
  6. 9 Hunt for dog walker who exposed himself in woodland
  7. 10 Anger at 'wholesale destruction' of trees beside railway line

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sedgeford

Which Norfolk villages and towns have seen property interest rocket?

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police continue to search for James Brownlee, of William Kett Close, in Norwich who was reported missing on...

Family of missing man informed after body found on riverbank

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Munro, landlord of the Coach and Horses pub on Bethel Street

Pub boss fears 9pm outdoor curfew will keep punters away

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
An overgrown house in Eaton, which Norwich City Council is being urged to buy

Council urged to buy 'eyesore' home in quiet cul-de-sac

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon