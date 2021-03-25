Death of man found at beauty spot not suspicious
- Credit: Norfolk Police
The death of a man whose body was found in a Norfolk beauty spot is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.
On Saturday morning, a body was discovered at Whitlingham along the river bank, provisionally identified as being that of 25-year-old James Brownlee.
Police have confirmed that following a post mortem examination, his death is not being treated as suspicious.
The examination, which was held on Tuesday, was unable to establish a medical cause of death, but police say while his death is unexplained, it is not suspicious.
An inquest into his death will open in due course, with a file being prepared for the coroner.
Mr Brownlee, of William Kett Close in Norwich, was last seen at an address in Recorder Road in Norwich on Feburary 5.
He was reported missing three days later, but police were called to Whitlingham Lane at 8.43am on Saturday, March 20 follow reports a body had been found.,
