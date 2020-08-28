18-year-old crash victim named

An 18-year-old man who died in a crash after his car hit a tree has been named.

An inquest into the death of Daniel MacMillan will open on Tuesday, September 1, at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.

Mr MacMillan died at the scene of a crash on East Ruston Road, in Lessingham, near Happisburgh.

The 18-year-old was driving a silver Ford Fiesta which hit a tree between 11pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday morning.

The road was closed following the incident and buses did not run to the coastal village.

Police were called at 8am on Thursday, with other emergency vehicles called to the scene, including the air ambulance.