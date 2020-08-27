Man, 18, dies following crash in village
PUBLISHED: 17:31 27 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 27 August 2020
Archant
An 18-year-old man has died after a car hit a tree in a coastal village.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene after his silver Ford Fiesta hit a tree on East Ruston Road in Lessingham near Happisburgh between 11pm on Wednesday and 7am the following morning.
Police are appealing for witnesses, information or dashcam footage of the incident.
The road was closed following the incident and buses are currently not serving a coastal village following a crash.
Police were called at 8am on Thursday, with other emergency vehicles called to the scene, including the air ambulance.
Anyone with information on a silver Ford Fiesta driving in the Lessingham area between last night and this morning should contact the police’s serious investigation team on 101.
