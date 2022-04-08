News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 5:20 PM April 8, 2022
Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman - Credit: Brittany Woodman

The cause of death of a husband and wife in their 80s in Cromer has been determined.

Having been identified as Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both 83, results from Home Office post-mortems revealed the cause of death for Mrs Lawrie was a serious head injury, while the cause of death for Mr Lawrie determined a serious leg injury.

On Monday, April 4, just before 7.20pm, police were called to The Warren in Cromer by the East of England Ambulance Service where two people were found unresponsive within a property.

The scene remained taped off on Tuesday (April 5) while forensic vans were parked outside and investigators entered the premises. 

Chris Burgess, senior investigating officer detective inspector of Norfolk police, said: "We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

"A police cordon remains at the scene pending further forensic work."

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Daniel Booker and his father John at Dereham Taxis

'An absolute disaster' - Fuel shortages force taxi firm to slash services

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
People out and about in Gentleman's Walk as face masks are to become compulsory on public transport

Norfolk Live News

Map reveals Norfolk areas with the highest Covid case rates

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Blue Green Algae on the Broads in Norfolk

Building of hundreds of homes blocked amid water pollution fears

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Gary Bowgen, of Clifton Road, has been jailed for seven years and six months.

Norfolk Live News

Dad jailed for assaults on girlfriend which saw baby taken away

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon