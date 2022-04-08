North Norfolk couple found in home died of 'serious injuries'

The cause of death of a husband and wife in their 80s in Cromer has been determined.

Having been identified as Alexander and Helen Lawrie, both 83, results from Home Office post-mortems revealed the cause of death for Mrs Lawrie was a serious head injury, while the cause of death for Mr Lawrie determined a serious leg injury.

On Monday, April 4, just before 7.20pm, police were called to The Warren in Cromer by the East of England Ambulance Service where two people were found unresponsive within a property.

The scene remained taped off on Tuesday (April 5) while forensic vans were parked outside and investigators entered the premises.

Chris Burgess, senior investigating officer detective inspector of Norfolk police, said: "We are not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident and enquiries are continuing.

"A police cordon remains at the scene pending further forensic work."