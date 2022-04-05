Video

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer after two bodies were found. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A close-knit community has been 'shattered' after the bodies of a man and a woman were found in a house in Cromer.

Norfolk Police were called to The Warren, a quiet residential neighbourhood in the seaside town, after 7pm on Monday (April 4) by the East of England Ambulance Service.

Officers found a man and woman, both in their 80s, unresponsive inside the property.

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer after two bodies were found. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

On Tuesday morning (April 5), the scene remained taped off while forensic vans sat outside and investigators entered the premises.

A woman who would normally clean the house every week had turned up in the morning for work, only to be told by a police officer the couple had been found dead.

She said: "It's been quite a shock. I just turned up for work as normal. I never in a million years expected this.

"They were a lovely couple. I got on very well with them. They were very friendly."

She said that the man was a keen golfer.

"I feel so sorry for their family," she added.

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Near neighbour Jo Herrievan, 38, said the community was close-knit and the couple had lived there for a long time.

She said the man used to run the local neighbourhood watch.

"They were really well thought-of and well regarded. We're really shocked and sad this morning," she added.

Norfolk constabulary at The Warren in Cromer after two bodies were found. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Another resident, Alastair Mays, 83, said: "We knew them since they moved in around 10 or 12 years ago.

"They were very nice, very friendly, very helpful."

Mr Mays said that the woman and his own wife used to help another elderly woman who lived on the street.

"We'd see them two or three times a week. They were always chatty," he said.

"It's shattered everybody. The street has a WhatsApp group where they're all saying how shocking it is. It's really upset everybody."

Alastair Mays, 83, who lives in The Warren in Cromer, said the neighbourhood has been shattered after two bodies were found in a house.

A woman who lived nearby said: "I knew them to say hello to. It's very sad. It's terrible."

Senior Investigating Officer DI Chris Burgess said: "Our investigation is in its early stages.

"However, we believe that those involved are known to one another and we are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this investigation."

He said detectives will carry out further enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading up to the deaths.