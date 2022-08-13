News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cromer Carnival events cancelled due to extreme heat.

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:28 AM August 13, 2022
Crowds at the Cromer Carnival procession in 2019. The carnival will not go ahead this year because o

Crowds at Cromer Carnival in 2019. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A number of events at this weekend's Cromer Carnival have been cancelled due to extreme heat.

The festivities began on Friday evening, but Saturday's planned dog show and agility competition have now been cancelled in order to protect the animals and their handlers.

Sunday's gymkhana has also been cancelled, with temperatures predicted to reach about 30C.

A Cromer Carnival statement read: "Unfortunately we have had to cancel the dog show and dog agility, as well as the gymkhana on Sunday, due to the continued hot weather and our concern for the wellbeing of dogs, horses and handlers.

"We are sure you understand the decision we have made and please do look on our website at our other events taking place from tomorrow."

All other events are expected to go ahead as planned.



Cromer News

