Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered

Published: 4:32 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 4:40 PM April 10, 2021

A town’s country park remains cordoned off by police and tributes have been left, after the body of a woman was discovered.

Officers were called by the ambulance service shortly before 7am on Friday, April 9 following reports that a body had been found in the water.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

The death is being treated as an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team either by using the online portal: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363718M87-PO1 or by calling 101 and quoting reference 37/17570/21

Alternatively contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

