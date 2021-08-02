Woman admits causing deaths of Norfolk couple in road crash

Published: 3:03 PM August 2, 2021

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

A woman has admitted causing the deaths of a husband and wife in a road crash in Norfolk.

Andrew and Jean Crawford died on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, after being involved in a collision with a Peugeot 206 on the A1075 at Great Hockham.

Mr Crawford, 72, died at the scene while Mrs Crawford, 74, later died in hospital.

Chantelle Miller, 33, from London, who appeared at Norwich Crown Court on crutches, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by careless driving.

Her barrister Shiraz Rustom, said Miller was herself seriously injured in the crash.

A pre-sentence report was ordered but Judge Alice Robinson warned Miller that custody was likely as two people had died and Miller was unlicensed at the time.

Miller is due to be sentenced on September 8.

The couple, both former slaughterhouse workers, lived in Watton and the family said they would be sadly missed by all who knew them.



