Hearing into death of Norfolk couple killed in crash adjourned

Published: 3:55 PM January 4, 2021

Andrew and Jean Crawford who were killed in a crash on the A1075 at Hockham. PIC: Norfolk Police. - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a husband and wife who died after a crash has been adjourned while criminal proceedings are ongoing.

Andrew and Jean Crawford died on August 28, 2019, after the white Kia Rio car they were travelling in was involved in a collision on the A1075 at Great Hockham.

The driver of the car, 72-year-old Mr Crawford died at the scene, while his wife, 74, was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

The couple, both former slaughterhouse workers, lived in Watton.

Inquests into their deaths were opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court on September 11, 2019.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake held a review on Monday, January 4, where she adjourned the inquest for a further pre-inquest review on January 25.

Mr Crawford's medical cause of death was given as multiple injuries and severe thoraxic trauma, and Mrs Crawford's was given as severe thoraxic injuries including a ruptured liver, an earlier hearing was told.