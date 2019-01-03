Norfolk’s most wanted: Can you help trace these criminals?

These are the eight criminals Norfolk Constabulary need help to trace, with crimes ranging from sexual assault to attempted murder. If you think you may have seen any of these people you are advised not to approach them, but to instead contact police immediately on 101.

Matthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Matthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Matthew Sewell

Sewell is wanted in the Norwich area on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is aged 27 and from Norwich.

Stuart Atkins. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Stuart Atkins. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Stuart Atkins

Police are appealing for help to trace Atkins, who is wanted in the Norwich area for breaching his bail, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and failing to appear at court.

Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary Angela Davey. Photo: Nofolk Constabulary

Angela Davey

Davey, 38, from Norwich is wanted in connection with breaching a court order imposed by magistrates in 2018 and for failing to appear in court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. She has links in Thrapston, in Northamptonshire or may have travelled to London.

Alexander Hewitt. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Alexander Hewitt. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Alexander Hewitt

Police are appealing for help to trace Alexander Hewitt, who is wanted in the West and North Norfolk areas. Hewitt, 61, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license. He is described as white, of a slim build, around 5ft 7, with receding hair and wears glasses. It is thought Hewitt may be in North Norfolk and is also known to frequent bed and breakfasts in the area.

Hannah Rice. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Hannah Rice. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Hannah Rice

Florenc Xhaferrllari. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Florenc Xhaferrllari. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

This woman is wanted in North Norfolk for breaching the terms of her licence. The 35-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 1, and of a stocky build with long brown hair. Police think she has links to the Norwich and Cromer areas.

Florenc Xhaferrllari

Charles Adcock. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Charles Adcock. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Police want to trace Xhaferrllari after he failed to answer bail when he was arrested in connection with a sexual assault. The 22-year-old may be in the Norwich area but also has links with Brundall.

Charles Adcock

Salah Hadi. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Salah Hadi. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Adcock is wanted for breach of bail in connection with sex offences. He also goes by the name Eddie and claims to be aged 61 despite actually being 59. Police think Adcock has links to the Norfolk and Wiltshire areas and he is known to sleep rough. He has been a wanted person for two years so his appearance may differ from the given image.

Salah Hadi

Hadi is wanted in connection with an attempted murder in Norwich. Salah Hadi, who is also known as Salam Hadi Ali, is wanted in connection with an incident when a in his 30s was attacked on Riverside Road and suffered stab wounds. Hadi, who is in his mid 30s, has links to Ipswich and the West Midlands.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of any of these people should call Norfolk Constabulary immediately on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.