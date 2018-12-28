Search

A special mascot, a restaurant given to its staff and shocking crash footage: Some of our top stories of 2018

28 December, 2018 - 09:31
(Left to right) Ethan Thomas is the Matchday Mascot for Norwich City.photo: Paul Chesterton, John and Maxine Murphy with John Collings and Sharon Collins, photo: Chris Bishop. An accident on the A11 near Attleborough, photo: SWNS

Archant

As 2018 draws to a close take a look at the news stories that made a real impact and reached the most people on the EDP website.

‘Let’s make sure he gets the biggest cheer’ – son of TV presenter Simon Thomas to be Norwich City Mascot for Middlesbrough match

When Simon Thomas’ eight-year-old son Ethan, who lost his mum Gemma Thomas in November last year, was announced at the mascot for City’s Middlesbrough game in February, sports fans and well wishers alike read the story in their thousands – making it one of the most read of the year.

Norwich went on to win the match 1-0 and following the game, Mr Thomas tweeted: “A day that made me so proud and would have made his Mum just as proud. Thanks @NorwichCityFC for a lovely day.”

See inside the little brick home that no one wants to buy

The story of a small Norfolk property that had been on sale for seven years – despite its modest price tag of £20,000 – really captured the interest of our readers and was read more times than almost any other article this year.

The little brick property was first listed on December 19, 2011 and was still on the market with Howards in May this.

At the time Stuart Lugo, branch manager of Howards in Gorleston, said: “It hasn’t sold because it is a small property, really I think most suitable for one person and you can’t live in it all the year around.”

Shocking footage shows van flying through air after crashing at A11 roundabout

Dash cam footage and the articles that go with it have proved to be something that always attracts interest from our readers and often sparks debate.

But it was video captured from a helmet cam by a motor cyclist and the story that went with it that became one of the most widely viewed of the year.

The footage shows a silver van swerve past a white van on the inside lane before hitting the roundabout at speed and flying through the air.

Those injured in the accident were treated at the Norfolk and Norwich hospital.

Heavy snow and severe cold to sweep region at start of ‘Beast from the East’ cold snap

It may be a joke that Brits love to talk about the weather, but our story on the Beast from the East proved there’s something to it – as it was one of the most read all year.

The article revealed that a weather warning was in place for the weekend of February 24 – 25 and reported the Met Office’s warning that there was an 80pc chance of heavy snow.

Sure enough in the days that followed as much as 20cm of snow fell in Norfolk causing traffic chaos and school closures.

This Norfolk couple have just given their £7.5m restaurant to their staff

Despite only being published this month, and therefore a rather late entry to the list, the story of John Murphy and his partner Maxine deciding to give their Arbuckles business to their staff sparked real local interest and was read by tens of thousands of people.

The decision had been more than a year in the preparation and was finally revealed to the 130-strong workforce at a staff meeting at the Downham Market restaurant on Monday December 3.

At the time Mrs Murphy said: “What a great feeling it is to own your own business. I’m so proud of you, I’m so pleased for you.”

