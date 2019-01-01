Former city brewery founder described as the 'most appalling man'

Patrick Fisher, Norwich.

The founder of a Norwich brewery who has been jailed after admitting fraud charges has been described as a liar, a cheat and "the most appalling man", by one of his victims.

David Turnbull, former landlord of the Blue Boar pub.

Patrick Fisher, 39, who was previously a director of Norwich's Redwell Brewery, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Norwich Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to two fraud charges.

Fisher admitted a charge of making a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done at the Lord Rosebery pub in Norwich, where Fisher had been a tenant.

The court heard he had submitted invoices for £17,480 and £24,000 for work carried out at the pub which in fact had cost just £7,500.

David Turnbull, who together with his wife Rita, ran the Lord Rosebery pub where Fisher had been a tenant in 2017, said they hoped his sentencing sent a clear message to other potential fraudsters.

He said: "He's the most appalling man, he really is. Very charming, quite handsome but a liar and a cheat.

"I was warned by friends when he first approached me to lease the Lord Rosebery but at the time I was concentrating on the Blue Boar so we did a deal.

"Everyone warned me don't touch Patrick Fisher, but we did."

Mr Turnbull said Fisher carried out a "cheap" refurbishment of the pub, making it "shabby chic" which initially seemed to work.

But the 73-year-old said Fisher "couldn't stick at anything" and things soon started to go awry."

Mr Turnbull told how there was always problems with Fisher never doing things like paying staff but said things came to a head after he failed to pay for waste disposal.

He said: "The bins were overflowing and we had a rat infestation. We had to get rid of this guy."

Mr Turbnull added: "He's just an absolute crook. He's going to be 40 in January. He's going to spend Christmas and his 40th in prsion. Perhaps he will have time to reflect."

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, was told by Judge Katharine Moore that the offences were committed against the background of "cavalier business practice".