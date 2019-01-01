Search

Founder of Redwell Brewery admits two fraud charges

PUBLISHED: 16:39 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 18 November 2019

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The founder of Norwich's Redwell Brewery has pleaded guilty to two fraud charges, including one which saw him submit false invoices.

Patrick Fisher, 39, was due to go on trial on Monday at Norwich Crown Court, but before a jury could be sworn in he changed his plea and offered guilty pleas to two charges.

Fisher, of School Avenue, Thorpe St Andrew, who was a director of Redwell Brewery, admitted one count of fraud by making a false representation to Russell Evans between January 1, 2015, and January 31, 2017, when he claimed to own brewing equipment, when he did not.

He also admitted a second fraud charge in that he made a false representation to Rita Turnbull between May 1, 2015, and October 30, 2017, by submitting false invoices for work done.

A third charge of making a false representation to Mr Evans, between January 1, 2015, and July 30, 2016, which he faced, was ordered to lie on file.

Jamie Sawyer, who appeared for the prosecution, said the pleas had been discussed and they were acceptable to the crown.

He told the court that one of the witnesses Ms Turnbull had come from Portugal to attend the court hearing.

Andrew Nuttall appeared for Fisher and said Fisher was a businessman and a family man of previous good character.

He added that although Fisher had admitted fraud there was no actual loss to the either of his victims.

Mr Nuttall told the court: "It is not a case where there is an actual loss. It was an attempt."

He said that Fisher should get credit for his plea even if it was not made at the first opportunity.

"He is not seeking to blame anyone else," he said.

He said that Fisher was fit and able to do any unpaid work if his sentence was suspended.

Judge Katharine Moore adjourned sentence until Tuesday, but warned Fisher that all options would be open to the court.

Fisher founded the brewery in 2013.

