'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal

Published: 11:47 AM January 20, 2021

A garden centre owner has slammed the "coward" who caused more than £80,000 worth of damage to six of his vehicles.

A vandal broke into the gated car park at Corner's Nursery on Fakenham Road in Hoe between 3pm on Thursday, January 14 and 8.45am on January 15.

Six cars were damaged in the spree, with holes drilled into bodywork, windows smashed and tyres let down.

Tim Gyton, 44, owner of Corner's Nursery, said the criminal had used an electric drill to pierce holes in positions where "they knew the cars will get written off".

He said: "Whoever did this is an absolute coward. They have punctured 26 tyres, they also put the windscreens through with a hammer and they have pierced body panels in positions such that they know the cars will get written off.

"These cars are my assets, they have destroyed my pension."

The damage to the cars, which include a green Volkswagen Beetle, blue BMW 335D, blue Bedford van, grey Mercedes Sprinter van, orange Audi S4 and dark blue Audi S8, is thought to add up to £80,000.

One of the vehicles, a Mercedes Sprinter van, had been donated to the garden centre by a customer.

Mr Gyton had just paid £3,200 on completely refurbishing the vehicle before Christmas.

"The sprinter was donated to us by a lovely customer who saw that we needed a van because ours broke and we didn't have the money when we got kicked out of our old shop," Mr Gyton said.

"He gave me his baby [the van], which he had from new and I promised him I would look after it for him.

"If I told him that has happened he would be gutted. I'm hoping to get it repaired before he sees it."

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the area during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Olivia Wilkinson on 101 or via email: Olivia.wilkinson1@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference numbers 36/2990/21 & 36/2917/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.