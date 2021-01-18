Vandals leave £80,000 trail of destruction in car park

Published: 4:53 PM January 18, 2021

Six vehicles have been damaged after vandals caused £80,000 worth of damage in the car park of a garden centre.

Vandals broke into a garden centre car park on Fakenham Road in Dereham between 3pm on Thursday, January 14 and 8.45am on January 15.

Six cars were damaged in the spree, with holes pierced in bodywork, windows smashed and tyres let down.

The damage to the cars, which include a green VW beetle, blue BMW 335D, blue Bedford van, grey Mercedes sprinter van, orange Audi S4 and dark blue Audi S8, is thought to add up to £80,000.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of the area during the times stated to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact PC Olivia Wilkinson on 101 or via email: Olivia.wilkinson1@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference numbers 36/2990/21 & 36/2917/21.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.