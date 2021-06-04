Woman tells of pink hairspray attack on 'vile' image on pick-up

Published: 11:23 AM June 4, 2021

A woman who saw a pick-up with a "vile" image of a tied-up woman on the back told how she sprayed it with pink hairspray.

Polly Steward, from Suffolk, contacted the paper after seeing a story about the same truck on the A47 near Norwich on May 22.

She said she spotted it in Bury St Edmunds on February 10, 2019 while at Cattle Market with her daughter, who was 10.

The vehicle has a vinyl printed on the back of it showing a blonde woman tied up, blindfolded, and bound as if she was being kidnapped.

After seeing the van and being 'horrified' by the picture on the back, she used bright pink hair spray to write 'this is not okay' over the image.

Ms Steward said: "I was out with my daughter and saw the truck with this vile image on the back and was fuming.

"I was right next to Claire's Accessories and went inside to buy some pink hairspray, as I knew it would just wipe off.

"I then went out and sprayed on the back of the van and a few days later had a letter from the police asking me to call them due to criminal damage."

Suffolk Police gave Ms Steward words of guidance about the offence and said they would look into the vehicle.

"The fact it's still driving around now makes me really angry. It's not okay for something like this to be on a vehicle that children will see on a daily basis."

It comes after Norfolk Police confirmed they were investigating a blue pick-up truck, with the same registration plate and vinyl sticker, after it was spotted at the A47/A146 junction at Trowse at around midnight on Saturday, May 22.

Community campaigner Jasmine Reeves shared her views on the "disturbing van" and encouraged people who saw it to report it to police.

"This is not okay," she said. "I do not want to see it and attempt to explain it to my five- and 10-year-old boys.

"It's no wonder that women do not feel safe in this world."