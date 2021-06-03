Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman

Published: 10:17 AM June 3, 2021 Updated: 10:36 AM June 3, 2021

Norfolk police have confirmed it is investigating a blue pick-up truck spotted at the A47/A146 junction at Trowse at around midnight on Saturday, May 22. - Credit: Submitted

Police are investigating a van spotted driving on the A47 near Norwich with a "sickening" image of a tied up woman on the back of it.

A blue pick-up truck was spotted at the A47/A146 junction at Trowse at around midnight on Saturday, May 22.

The pick-up has a vinyl printed on the back of it showing a blonde woman tied up, blindfolded, and bound as if she is being kidnapped.

The truck was pictured by a man living in the area who wishes to remain anonymous, who shared the image with graphic designer Sophia Forte.

After seeing the picture, she went on to post it in the 'Reclaim These Streets Norwich' Facebook group with the message: "This was spotted in Norwich. Not okay to normalise violence against women, then people wonder why we have so many issues with it."

Speaking to the EDP, Miss Forte said: "I'm a graphic designer and from a designer's perspective my job is to educate and inspire and it is sickening visually to think that someone has designed this and in my opinion, it is normalising violence, abuse, threat and control over women.

"It makes me sad that someone that is a designer has abused their power to create something like this.

"We need to calm people and stand up, not alarm."

Norfolk Police has now confirmed it is investigating the incident as a hate crime.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A woman reported seeing a blue pick-up truck with vinyl printed on the back of the truck showing a woman being tied up, blindfolded, bound as if being kidnapped.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Community campaigner Jasmine Reeves shared her views on the 'disturbing van' and encouraged people who saw it to also report it to Norfolk Police.

"This is not okay," she said. "I do not want to see it and attempt to explain it to my five and 10-year-old boys.

"It's no wonder that women do not feel safe in this world."